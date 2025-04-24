Here are five '80s music videos that were the ultimate party, chosen by the members of veteran hard rockers H.E.A.T.

For almost two decades, the band has been churning out fist-pumping, anthemic rock with a dose of glam and AOR, easily conjuring up nostalgia for rock's most notoriously hard-partying decade.

We'll relive those glorious '80s music videos in a moment, but first...

What You Need to Know About H.E.A.T.

From: Sweden

First Album: H.E.A.T. (2008)

New Album: Welcome to the Future

Formed in 2007, H.E.A.T. initially came up amid a thriving Swedish scene that served as the hotbed for the new school of hair/glam metal and melodic hard rock. Now, with Welcome to the Future representing their eighth album, fans should look at the group as less of a new school band paying homage to the '80s and more as established veterans who have reliably modernized the sound and style for new generations.

Most importantly, while the lyrical themes are recognizable as a throwback, they don't sound dated or contrived. Instead, they're presented with an air of authenticity and loads of fun, a difficult thing to achieve when bridging influences from 40-50 years ago to the present day.

If you love grin-inducing synth melodies, hard-charging riffs and loads of gang vocals, look no further than H.E.A.T.'s music video for the rip-roaring "Disaster" directly below.

H.E.A.T., "Disaster" Music Video

Welcome to the Future is out on April 25 on earMusic and can be purchased at the band's website. Follow H.E.A.T. on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

See H.E.A.T.'s picks for five '80s music video that were the ultimate party below!

5 '80s Music Videos That Were the Ultimate Party, Chosen by H.E.A.T.

1. Winger ”Can’t Get Enough"

Dave Dalone (guitar):

A cultural masterpiece in its own sense. The spirit of '80s American flexing, layered with erotic top notes and captured in four minutes of illegal bass thumping.

Best scene: (0:25) The guy climbing fence.

2. Poison, "Nothin’ But a Good Time"

Don Crash (drums):

The title says it all — this song is a party.

The video starts with a guy working a crappy job before Poison smash through the wall to rescue him with rock ‘n’ roll. It’s an anthem for escaping the daily grind and going all in on the party.

Best scene: (2:08) Bret Michaels throwing a drink into the air while dancing onstage, fully embodying the rockstar dream.

3. Alice Cooper, "Poison"

Jona Tee (keyboards):

The ultimate '80s hit sits right at the top for me with the video bringing the vibe. Chains, sex, leather and rock 'n' roll.

Best scene: (2:03) When the girl adds the poison pill to the glass.

4. Bon Jovi, "You Give Love a Bad Name"

Jimmy Jay (bass):

The video is pure arena rock glory—big hair, leather and a relentless performance that oozes attitude.

Best scene: (1:45) When Jon Bon Jovi points directly at the camera, delivering the line “You give love a bad name” with that signature smirk—pure rockstar charisma.

5. Van Halen, “Dreams”

Kenny Leckremo (vocals):

This is not a band music video per se, but this is one of the best interpretations of a song expressed in video format.

The movement, machinery, color, beauty, action and freedom present here really speaks volumes of what rock n’ roll music is all about.