Some '80s bands got off to great starts and generated a lot of hype, but their spotlight was brightest right at the beginning. Here we're examining the histories of 11 '80s rock bands that never quite matched their early hype.

In some cases, you've got bands who enjoyed massive success off their first albums. The Outfield seemed like ready made rock superstars and the supergroup Asia was met with great initial acclaim. But in both cases, their careers tailed off with each successive record.

There are other bands such as King's X who were consistently subject to critical praise, but just never found that commercial breakout you would expect such a beloved group to have.

READ MORE: The Best New Rock + Metal Acts of Each Year of the 1980s

Who else from the '80s once grabbed your attention only to lose it over time? Let's revisit these '80s rock bands that never matched the hype.

11 '80s Rock Bands That Never Matched the Hype These '80s bands had promising starts with critical or chart success, but their careers never quite lived up to all the initial hype. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire