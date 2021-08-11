Kids today! The future is definitely bright with music being passed down generations and a new set of promising players showcasing their talents online. One such rising YouTube star is 9-year-old Ellen Alaverdyan, who has been showing off some of her bass talent online, most recently taking on Rush's "Tom Sawyer."

Ellen decided to take on the classic track after being sent one of Geddy Lee's signature pedals by Tech 21 in New York City. She opens her video thanking the company before introducing her performance.

While the bass looks quite large next to Ellen, she masterfully works her way across the instrument playing Geddy Lee's parts on the song, and even has a joyful moment mimicking the prominent keyboards in the track as well.

"This was a huge challenge and learning process," stated Ellen. "Hope you guys will enjoy it."

Ellen is still relatively new at the instrument, having picked up the bass in April of 2020 according to her YouTube account. On her site, she's credited the Yousician app for helping her learn along the way.

"I've been listening to music my whole life," Ellen told Bass Musician in a recent chat. "At the beginning I didn't understand a thing, but I liked it. I went on to the ukulele, then singing, then drums, then piano, then guitar, then finally bass."

See more of her videos at the EllenPlaysBass YouTube account.

Watch 9-Year-Old Ellen Alaverdyan Play Rush's "Tom Sawyer" on Bass