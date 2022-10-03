A Day to Remember Plot Late 2022 Acoustic Tour After Fall Headline Dates

While the end of the calendar year is approaching, there are still plenty of miles to travel for A Day to Remember. The veteran rockers were already hitting the road this month for headline shows, and now they've added a late year acoustic theater tour with special guests Wage War.

The newly announced dates, which will find the band performing in a stripped-back manner, will take place between the Nov. 29 tour opener at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and a Dec. 21 finale in Orlando. All of the dates, cities and venues can be seen below.

At present, A Day to Remember are in full "rock out" mode as they kick off the "Just Some More Shows" headline tour that will feature a variety of guests including The Used, The Ghost Inside, Movements and Magnolia Park. Those dates are listed below as well. The shows come in continued support of their You're Welcome album.

Tickets for the acoustic run will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 7) at 10AM local time. Meanwhile, there will also be a special artist pre-sale starting tomorrow (Oct. 4) at 10AM local time. Check the band's website for details.

A Day to Remember "Just Some More Shows" Tour

Oct. 4 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre ~@%

Oct. 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park ~@%

Oct. 8 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 10 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds ~@%

Oct. 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU ~@%

Oct. 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino ~@%

Oct. 14 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium ~@%

Oct. 16 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheatre at Las Colonias Park ~@%

Oct. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater ~@%

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl at The Palms Hotel ~@%

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

Oct. 25 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater ~@%

Oct. 27 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheater ~@%

Oct. 28 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ~^@%

Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

~The Used | ^The Ghost Inside | @Movements | %Magnolia Park

A Day to Remember "Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour" with Wage War

Nov. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 1 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Dec. 2 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Dec. 5 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Dec. 7 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Theatre

Dec. 8 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Dec. 9 - Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theater

Dec. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Dec. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theater

Dec. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Dec. 15 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Cannon Center

Dec. 17 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Dec. 18 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Mahaffey Theater

Dec. 20 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center

Dec. 21 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Philips Center

