Last week, A Perfect Circle unleashed their first new album in 14 years. One of the album's highlights is "Disillusioned," which frontman Maynard James Keenan wrote, partially inspired by negative Yelp reviews of his Caduceus Cellars winery in Arizona.

In an interview with Stuff, Keenan rips the social site and app. “That thing is fucking poison! Sites like Yelp have fostered this generation of novice experts who have the power to open their mouths but haven’t actually put the work into knowing what they’re talking about," the singer and wine connoisseur vented.

Keenan added, “I’ve had bad Yelp reviews of my tasting room, but it had nothing to do with the wine. The reviews were bad merely because I wasn’t there! That’s like giving my record a bad review because I wasn’t in the record store when they bought it! I can only say to those people: shut the fuck up!”

In “Disillusioned,” Keenan sings, “We have been overrun by our animal desire / Addicts of the immediate keep us obedient and unaware / Feeding this mutation / This Pavlovian despair.” The powerful lyrics in the chorus reflect the inspiration behind the track: “Time to put the silicon obsession down / Take a look around / Find a way in the silence / Lie supine away with your back to the ground / Dis- and re-connect to the resonance now / You were never an Island.”

While the lion’s share of Yelp reviews are positive there are some negative musings of Keenan’s Winery. Christina from Dallas wrote a review saying the staff was “unprofessional and rude” and seemed “very dismissive of every favorable comment we made about the products.” She ended her review with, “great wine, shitty people.”

A Perfect Circle just played Coachella over the weekend and will head back out on the road on May 12 in Somerset, Wis. For all their tour date click here.

