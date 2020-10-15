Former AC/DC Bassist Paul Matters Has Reportedly Died

Former AC/DC bassist Paul Matters has died, as reported by AC/DC biographer Jesse Fink and Matters' friend Rod Wescombe.

Fink, who wrote Bon - The Last Highway: The Untold Story of Bon Scott and AC/DC's Back in Black (released in 2017), secured the only press interview with Matters since he was let go from AC/DC following one promotional tour in Australia in what amounted to a two-month stint with the band.

The trek was in support of the group's debut record, High Voltage (the 1975 Australian release, not the '76 international one), though Matters did not play on the record (producer and Young brother George did).

On Twitter, Fink shared a black and white photo of a youthful Matters, captioning, "Another former AC/DC musician has died: bassist Paul Matters. RIP, mate."

Matters, who was born in Toronto, New South Wales, is said to have lived a reclusive life upon his exit from AC/DC in 1975, after which he quit music entirely. Prior to his brief stint with the Young brothers and co., he was a member of the band Armageddon, who were based out of the populous Australian harbor city of Newcastle.

Wescombe, a friend of Matters, shared the news in a lengthy Facebook post where he recollected first meeting the bass player and the time they spent hanging out before Matters moved from the area and the two lost contact. His post reads as follows:

Shocked and sad to hear of the passing of Paul Matters. I first met Paul in 1973 when he was playing bass in "Armageddon" at a gig in Hamilton, Newcastle N.S.W.. When I was living in Toronto he would drop into the house in the late hours to party and he loved to party. In late '75 after he departed AC/DC we played together in a one off band called 'Miss Australia Band' at a gig on a ferry on Lake Macquarie. I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area.

I recall he could always make me laugh when he was in the mood. After leaving New South Wales I lost contact with him as did many other people over the years. From all reports he lived a reclusive life in his later years and his early rock n' roll life style led to ailing health. He will be missed by all who knew him. R.I.P. Mr. Paul Matters.....

After he was dismissed from AC/DC, Matters' role was filled by Mark Evans, who remained in the group until 1977 and was replaced by Cliff Williams.

Our condolences to the Matters family and all who knew him.