Four New AC/DC Jigsaw Puzzles Are Coming Later This Year

Who wants a puzzle resembling sceneries and animals anymore when you can assemble one of your favorite rock band logos? Zee Productions, who've put out several rock and metal jigsaw puzzles in the past, will be releasing four new AC/DC ones later this year as part of their "Rock Saws" collection.

The new sets feature four of the rockers' iconic albums — High Voltage, For Those About to Rock, Blow Up Your Video and Ballbreaker. The 500-piece puzzles will come in a vinyl-sized box and will be available September 4, see photos below. Several new David Bowie renditions will be out the same day, as well.

Puzzles are among one the more popular pandemic activities this year, so you might as well stock up on a bunch of them. Other artists featured in Zee Productions' rock and metal collection are Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motorhead and more.

Zee Productions

Zee Productions

Zee Productions

Zee Productions