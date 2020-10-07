AC/DC: A Photo Timeline of Their Legendary Career

There's an AC/DC song in every rock fan's heart.

Formed in Australia in 1973 by Scottish brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, AC/DC have been one of the biggest rock bands on the planet for almost five decades.

And guess what? They're still going.

From losing lead vocalist Bon Scott, to battles with alcoholism, to being tied to a serial killer by the media, to multiple lineup changes, to crimes, deaths and other illnesses, AC/DC have been through it all. And they're about to release a new studio album, despite their past struggles.

See a photo timeline of AC/DC's legendary career below.