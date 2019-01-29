Ace Frehley Calls Out Gene Simmons, Says He Groped His Wife

After recent comments by Gene Simmons about Ace Frehley's ability to perform more than a song or two on KISS' upcoming "End of the Road" tour, Frehley has shot back. He referred to the bassist as an "asshole and a sex addict," while also accusing him of groping his wife last year.

“Ace and Peter [Criss] have gotten three chances,” Simmons said in a new Guitar World interview. “They were in and out of the band – fired – three times. For drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, being unprofessional … they weren’t carrying their load. ... So the short answer to your question is we’d love to have Ace and Peter join us here and there. And if they don’t, it’s not going to be because of us. But they’re never going to be in Kiss again. ... Would we welcome Ace or Peter to jump up onstage for a song or two? Of course. Could we depend on either Ace of Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your fucking life.”

Hitting social media, Frehley commented that he wasn't fired three times, but that he quit twice because Simmons and Paul Stanley are "control freaks, untrustworthy and were too difficult to work with!" Frehley also stated that Simmons' repeated "slanderous" references to his substance abuse issues have "cost me millions of dollars and now that I’m over 12 years sober you're still saying I can’t be trusted to play a whole nights show!"

Frehley then really unleashed on the pair. "I’ve tried to be nice and friendly by inviting you and Paul to perform on my past albums for eOne Music," he continued, "give each of you guys one of my prized Gibson Les Paul '59 models, but today’s comments have made me realize you’re just an asshole and a sex addict who’s being sued by multiple women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet!"

"The icing on the cake was when you groped my wife and propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back, when I was trying to help you out at one of your 'Vault Experiences' which I only found out about several weeks later," revealed Frehley. "She was planning on pursuing a suit against you, but I told her to call it off!!!"

The guitarist ended his post by demanding a "complete and heartfelt apology, an offer to give me my old job back, and removing Tommy [Thayer] from the throne that I created."