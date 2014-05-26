There were a lot of reasons given for the original lineup of KISS not reuniting to perform at the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn, but now founding guitarist Ace Frehley has added another explanation to the mix. In a new interview, he claims that KISS were afraid he'd "blow Tommy Thayer off the stage" with his guitar skills.

In speaking to Guitar World, Frehley explains, "I think the reason [Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons] didn’t want to get together with the original members was because they’re afraid of history repeating itself. When we did 'Unplugged' in 1995, you saw what happened: because the fans were so excited about me and [drummer] Peter [Criss] playing with those guys, they had to scrap their last record [with then-current members Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer] and do a reunion tour [with us in 1996]. Although at this point I don’t think Peter could do a two-hour show and a full tour. But I still got the chops. I definitely blow [current Kiss guitarist] Tommy Thayer off the stage.”

Currently, Frehley is prepping his new solo album, 'Space Invader,' for release on July 8, and says the disc will rank up there with his best works. "I’m writing great songs and I’m singing great, and I’m super excited about this new album . . . I played some tracks for a couple of guys I was considering using for mixing, and the first thing out of their mouths was, ‘God, your voice sounds like it did on your 1978 solo record.’"

Check out Ace Frehley's full interview with Guitar World here.