Adam Levine Proclaims ‘There Are No Bands Anymore’

Remember bands? During a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine decried the disappearance of bands from the music scene, at least in the pop spotlight.

Speaking with Lowe, the Maroon 5 frontman said he came to this revelation recently while showing his daughter music videos. "I’ve been playing her a lot of Avril Lavigne records. Like, dude, 'I’m With You' is like — it’s, yeah, that gives you tears. It’s crazy, because you don’t remember it in the same way, because you took it for granted, because it was like when you were growing up, and it was just part of what you had on the radio. But there’s some really great songs that I didn’t understand how good they were back then," he explains, before continuing.

"It’s funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out there were still other bands. I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know? That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands."

He added, "There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed. And so I kind of, in a weird way, as far as … I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around."

The comments quickly spread around the internet with the singer getting roasted by a number of bands, both in the rock and pop world, as well as other social media followers.

Levine made headlines a few years back joining in the commentary downgrading the state of rock, sharing during an interview with Variety, "Rock music is nowhere, really. I don’t know where it is. If it’s around, no one’s invited me to the party. All of the innovation and the incredible things happening in music are in hip-hop. It’s better than everything else."

Those comments drew some tongue lashing as well, with Slipknot's Corey Taylor calling the former Voice coach a "schmuck." "Just because you claim to have ‘Moves Like Jagger’ doesn’t mean you come anywhere CLOSE to ROCKING like Jagger. Tell that schmuck to go back to the fucking Voice," Taylor said at the time.