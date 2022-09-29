See Corey Taylor’s Reaction to Being Asked About Maroon 5’s Adam Levine

What does Corey Taylor think about Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's recent public downfall? Thanks to a recent Instagram Live session, we now know.

Levine stepped in it pretty good, when flirtatious text messages between himself and a woman who is not his wife were exposed publicly, leading the singer to issue a statement on the state of his marriage where he denied cheating but claimed to have crossed a line. He's also taken plenty of heat for when he suggested in the exchange that "no hot chicks" listen to metal.

This isn't the first time that Levine has caught heat from the rock and metal community or Taylor. Back in 2018, he suggested that, "Rock music is nowhere, really. "I don’t know where it is. If it’s around, no one’s invited me to the party. All the of the innovation and incredible things happening in music are in hip-hop. It's better than everything else.”

After a fan alerted Taylor at that point to Levine's comments, Corey responded, "Just because you claim to have ‘Moves Like Jagger’ doesn’t mean you come anywhere CLOSE to ROCKING like Jagger. Tell that schmuck to go back to the fucking Voice."

Now, in the wake of Levine's recent woes, the Slipknot singer was asked again about the singer during an Instagram Live session, initially laughing off the question, then taking a little more joy in laughing about Levine's current predicament. "Yeah, that's all I gotta say about it," said Taylor before taking a sip of a drink and returning to laughing with intent at the screen and commenting, "What a dick."

Taylor isn't the only rocker to weigh in on Levine, with Gwar's Blothar the Berzerker telling us at the Louder Than Life Festival last weekend, “I don’t really listen to anything Adam Levine says. He is a good-looking fella… his tattoos look like a Wendy’s tablecloth or something. There’s lots of hot chicks who listen to metal, that’s ridiculous. Of course hot chicks listen to metal. I think he’s a dipshit.”

When asked if Levine might eventually be on the list of public figures the band might "kill," the singer added, “He’s not interesting enough for us to kill. We kill compelling figures like Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump… fun stuff. Joe Biden, pregnant bag ladies… stuff like that.”