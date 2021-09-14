Agnostic Front’s Roger Miret in Remission From Cancer, GoFundMe Surpasses $100K in Donations

Legendary Agnostic Front vocalist Roger Miret was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. With Miret now in full remission, a GoFundMe has been launched to help cover the hardcore frontman’s medical bills.

Miret has quietly battled cancer in 2021, undergoing a complex surgery to remove the cancer from his body. According to the GoFundMe page, Miret’s surgery was successful and all signs of cancer have disappeared. Unfortunately, the procedures left Miret with an estimated $75,000 in medical debt, but fans have come together and donated over $107,000 to pay off Miret’s bills.

The GoFundMe reads:

Attention worldwide family and friends!!

Earlier this year, Agnostic Front’s vocalist Roger Miret was diagnosed with cancer.

A long road of tests and diagnoses lead to a complex surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the surgery was complicated the results were extremely positive. The cancer was successfully removed and we are very relieved to say that Roger is now in complete remission and that all signs of cancer have disappeared.

With the joy of knowing that Roger is now cancer free also comes the bitter reality of months of treatment and Roger and his family are dealing with the financial backlash of a cancer diagnosis.

Today we are calling upon our beloved worldwide music scene, friends and family, please share this fundraiser and donate what you can, during these difficult times. From our family to yours, a heartfelt thank you for your support and contribution! We ask you to please respect Roger and his family’s privacy while they continue on their journey of recovery.

Among those who’ve donated include Nuclear Blast Records, Agnostic Front drummer Will Shepler, Dropkick Murphys’ Al Barr and Ken Casey, Stone Sour’s Roy Mayorga and others.

Loudwire would like to wish Roger Miret all the best in his continued recovery. Fans can donate to Miret’s GoFundMe here.