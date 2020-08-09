Former Agnostic Front Bassist Alan Peters Has Died

Agnostic Front are in mourning, announcing the death of former bassist Alan Peters (second from left in photo above) in a Facebook posting. No details about the death were given, but the band revealed that they learned of the news on Friday (Aug. 7).

"Today was a very sad day," wrote the band in a post. "We lost a solid a brother, a good friend, and a past bandmate who was part of the magic and making of our Liberty And Justice For... LP. Alan Peters is no longer with us. We would often see each other here and there mostly in Dallas. Last time he didn’t make the show and we figured we’d catch him a few months later. Sadly that never happened. Our deepest condolences for the Peters family. Alan had deep roots in the Pittsburgh scene and NYHC scene. Rest In Peace my brother, you will not be forgotten..."

Peters joined the band in 1987, appearing on their third studio album, Liberty and Justice For .... Even though he's listed as leaving in 1990, he was not part of the band's 1989 Live at CBGB album, with Craig Setari handling bass duties during the concert.

Peters credits also include time with New York hardcore outfits Crawlpappy and Absolution.