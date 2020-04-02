Argh! Alestorm, the Scottish rapscallion pirate metal crew, have set Curse of the Crystal Coconut as the title of their sixth album, which will be out May 29. Now, the band has unearthed the first piece of treasure from the record's 11 tracks with a music video for "Treasure Chest Party Quest."

This cheeky brand of metal only gets better with an outrageous video for the party-friendly track that makes no attempt to veil the message within: "We're only here to have fun," sings Captain Christopher Bowes on the raucous lead single.

"Oh wow! We tried our very best to make a video that would alienate as many of our fans as possible," commented Alestorm, who added, "I think we succeeded! This song is about giving birth to yourself, selling out, and driving awful Yugoslavian cars. All the classic elements of pirate metal!"

Watch the music video below and view the album art and track listing for Curse of the Crystal Coconut further down the page.

Curse of the Crystal Coconut, the follow-up to 2017's No Grave But the Sea, will be released through Napalm Records and can be pre-ordered here. The album also features guest appearances from vocalist Captain Yarrface of fellow pirate metal act Rumahoy as well as Vreth, the singer for Finntroll, ...And Oceans and more.

Alestorm, "Treasure Chest Party Quest" Music Video

Alestorm, Curse of the Crystal Coconut Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "Treasure Chest Party Quest"

02. "Fannybaws"

03. "Chomp Chomp"

04. "Tortuga"

05. "Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

06. "Call of the Waves"

07. "Pirate’s Scorn"

08. "Shit Boat (No Fans)"

09. "Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

10. "Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"

11. "Henry Martin"