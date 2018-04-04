In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 4, 2018:

- Everything's a little better with sugar on top. In fact, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott has taken part in the show you never knew you needed -- Pouring Sugar With Joe Elliott. This faux show actually serves as a promotional tool hyping the band's entire digital catalog as well as their summer tour. Check out the humorous clip above.

- Rest assured Alter Bridge fans, another album is on the horizon. Tweeting a response to a fan, the band confirmed that they will be working on a new album in 2019. Mark Tremonti is working up to the A Dying Machine album, while Myles Kennedy already released Year of the Tiger this year.

- Incubus and Jack Johnson will headline the inaugural Sea Here Now festival taking place Sept. 29 and 30 at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Asbury Park, N.J. The festival will also include sets from Social Distortion, Kaleo, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Highly Suspect, The Menzingers, Jesse Malin and more. Get more details on the event here.

- During a recent appearance on Eddie Trunk's SiriusXM show, King Diamond revealed that his group will start work on their next album shortly. "As soon as the DVD is finished — it'll be a matter of two or three weeks — [guitarist Andy La Rocque] is showing up here [in Frisco, Texas] to initiate my home studio where I'm gonna do all the vocals for a brand new King Diamond studio album," said the vocalist, who added that the storyline for the disc is "80 percent" done.

- Volumes and Upon a Burning Body will hit the road in late spring for a co-headlining tour. The two bands will be joined on the run by The White Noise and Convictions, with dates starting May 17 in Corpus Christi, Texas. See all of the scheduled shows here.

- Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, has been appointed to the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. "I am excited to join The NYSPCC to support its extraordinary work positively impacting the lives of vulnerable children nationwide," said Vicky Cornell, who will serve as Vice Chair for the Society's annual spring luncheon fundraiser. "Chris and I always shared a strong belief in helping children, and the mission of The NYSPCC is perfectly aligned with our foundation's mission."

- Hoobastank have released the highly catchy new single "More Beautiful" ahead of their Push Pull album release. Watch the lyric video for the track here and look for the disc dropping May 25 via Napalm Records.

- Mike Ness will reissue his Under the Influences and Cheating at Solitaire solo albums on vinyl this Friday (April 6). Pre-order Under the Influences here, while you can also pre-order Cheating at Solitaire here.

- Tetrarch will step into the headliner role this May as they venture out for more dates in support of their full-length album, Freak. The tour kicks off May 19 in Tucson, Ariz., and continues over into June with support from Somewhere to Call Home. Dates can be found here.

- Get ready America, Alestorm and Gloryhammer will be hitting these shores just as summer turns to fall. The trek starts Sept. 6 in Tampa, Fla., with shows booked almost through the full month. See dates here.

- Thousand Below have just unleashed a furious new performance piece for their song "The Love You Let Too Close." Take a look here.

- Mask of Judas are ready to get the pit stirring. Check out their new video for "The Conspirator" off of the upcoming disc, The Mesmerist, due May 11.