An overwhelming amount of tributes for late guitar great Eddie Van Halen came across over the first 24 hours after his death, with all of his bandmates, his son, his wife and ex-wife all weighing in. Eddie's brother and Van Halen co-founder Alex Van Halen was the last to comment, but has now offered a touching tribute.

Alex, who does not have a social media presence, reached out to the Van Halen News Desk with his comment. It was brief, but came with a wonderful family photo that made it a truly touching gesture. "Hey Ed, Love you. See you on the other side. Your brother, Al," stated the drummer.

The photo is from their childhood, a black and white shot with the siblings posing together, even having a musical moment with a rocking chair hovering over a toy drumkit. Check out the post below.

Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, revealed the news Tuesday (Oct. 6) that his father had died after his battle with cancer. Singers David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone all posted tributes, as did bassist Michael Anthony. Eddie's first wife and Wolfgang's mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli offered some moving words, while Eddie's current wife, Janie, shared her love and sorrow as well. See all of their tributes here.

Though choosing not to appear on the show, Sammy Hagar sent a letter to Howard Stern revealing that he and Eddie had reconnected via text but had kept it a secret so as not to stir reunion rumors or discussion of his health.

Billboard reported that an over 6,000 percent surge in music sales took place after news of Van Halen's death.