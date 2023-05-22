Algy Ward, the prolific musician who co-founded New Wave of British Heavy Metal icons Tank and was the bassist for punk bands The Saints and The Damned, has died at age 63.

New of Ward's passing was confirmed by Tank guitarist Mick Tucker, who shared a tribute message on Facebook.

"Just heard the sad news of my old bandmate passed away in hospital last Wednesday, May 17," he writes, "We formed a formidable songwriting team when I joined Tank in 1983 and recorded some great albums along the way and many shows with tank and the Nicky Moore band who I joined in 1990 with Algy. Over the last couple of years we had to carry on without him but hoped one day we could get him back onstage with us. A glass will be raised tonight in your honour..."

Prior to joining the ranks of the exciting New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene, Ward (born Alasdair Mackie Ward in London, England on July 11, 1959) first made a name for himself by joining Australian punk band The Saints (who relocated to London in 1997), making his first full contributions to their pair of 1978 records, Eternally Yours and Prehistoric Sounds.

Once the band dissolved (later reforming without him), Ward linked up with U.K. punks The Damned and played on their third album, Machine Gun Etiquette. Ward then left the band in 1980 and founded Tank, taking up both bass and lead singing duties. This group stayed together until 1989, issuing the cult favorite debut Filth Hounds of Hades in 1982, followed by another five records.

Ward bounced around in a handful of other acts throughout the '90s, reforming Tank in 1997 before the band fractured into two different versions a decade later. One incarnation of the group was lead by Tucker, while Ward carried on with his own version of Tank. Both groups kept released new albums, Ward's incarnation ultimately tacking another two records onto the canon.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Ward family as well as Algy's friends, bandmates and loved ones.

Algy Ward Select Discography

The Saints

Eternally Yours (1978)

Prehistoric Sounds (1978)

The Damned

Machine Gun Etiquette (1979)

Tank

Filth Hounds of Hades (1982)

Power of the Hunter (1982)

This Means War (1983)

Honour & Blood (1984)

Tank (1987)

Still At War (2002)

Atom God

History Re-Written (1991)

Warfare

Hammer Horror (1991)

Warhead

Warhead (1996)

Necropolis

The End of the Line (1997)

Tank (Algy Ward's continuation of the band)

Breath of the Pit (2023)

Sturmpanzer (2018)

Tank, "Shellshock"

Rockers We've Lost in 2023 Rock and metal musicians and icons who died in 2023.

PLAYLIST: Early Traditional Metal

Over 200 songs! Listen/follow here.