If you needed more to look forward to in the coming months in terms of music, here it is — the Damned are set to reunite with their original lineup for the first time in nearly 25 years.

2021 will see guitarist Brian James and drummer Rat Scabies return to the Damned for a four-show headlining stint in the U.K. The run kicks off July 9 in London, and concludes the 18th in Manchester. According to their advertisement, it will be “one tour only.”

See the itinerary below.

James left the Damned in 1991, followed by Scabies in ’96. Frontman Dave Vanian and Captain Sensible have been the only consistent members in the group since then, and they released the albums Grave Disorder, So, Who's Paranoid? and Evil Spirits with a revolving lineup of members.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 23. Head over to the band’s website for more.

The Damned 2021 Reunion Tour

July 09 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

July 16 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

July 17 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

July 18 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Image credit: Jill Furmanovsky