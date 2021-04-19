Alice Cooper – I Lost 15 Pounds While Fighting COVID-19

Alice Cooper and wife Sheryl both contracted COVID-19 last year, suffering from a nasty case of the disease that has now infected over 140 million people worldwide. In a new interview, the rock icon reveals he lost 15 pounds while fighting COVID-19 and that he’s just now feeling close to normal.

Alice Cooper, 73, and wife Sheryl, 64, got COVID-19 in December, when cases were beginning to reach their all-time high. "We were wiped out," Cooper tells AZ Central. "We didn't have to go to the hospital or anything like that. But I lost 15 pounds. I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat. Now, I'm feeling pretty good. I'm feeling like I'm at least 95 percent."

"After I got sick, I didn't do any singing at all," he continues. "Then after that, every day you feel two percent better. Then you get a little bit better, the next day a little bit better, until finally, you're going, 'Oh, wait a minute, I feel almost normal now.' But it does take it out of you. I mean, it's like pneumonia. It takes a while to get your sea legs back under you."

Thankfully, Cooper has now been fully vaccinated, as shared on Eddie Trunk’s SiriusXM show. "I hate shots. I hate needles more than anything else,” Cooper admits. “And I never felt either shot; it was the most painless thing I'd ever felt in my life. And the second shot, 12 hours later, I went, 'Oh, man. This is nothing.' I got the chills for about two hours. I was under blankets for two [hours], and then it was gone. That was it.” [via Blabbermouth]

Alice Cooper’s newest album, Detroit Stories, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album sales chart, peaking at No. 47 on the Billboard 200. However, Cooper hit No. 1 on Germany’s top albums chart, giving Cooper his first No. 1 album in the country.