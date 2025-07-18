Alice in Chains, Anthrax + Mastodon Members Form New Supergroup to Salute Chris Cornell

There's a new supergroup that's formed filled with members of Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Metal Allegiance and Mastodon that are covering a hard-hitting grunge era classic saluting a late icon all in the name of charity. The group has been dubbed King Ultramega and they've covered Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage" to raise funds for MusiCares.

The four-piece band taking on this classic includes Alice in Chains vocalist William DuVall, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Metal Allegiance bassist Mark Menghi and Anthrax and Pantera celebration drummer Charlie Benante. The song was mixed by Josh Wilbur.

"Rusty Cage" is just the first offering from King Ultramega, as the plan is to feature different musicians on each King Ultramega single that will celebrate the musical genius of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. Each offering will raise critical funds and provide awareness of the MusiCares organization that has been backed by the Recording Academy to provide mental health and addiction recovery services.

Take a listen to the first King Ultramega single, "Rusty Cage," below.

King Ultramega, "Rusty Cage"

king ultramega press photo Reigning Phoenix Music loading...

About King Ultramega's "Rusty Cage" Cover

The four-piece for this particular track really embraced the challenge presented. DuVall says of the cover, “I just leaned into my love for the song and my immense respect for Chris. Since the instrumental track Bill, Charlie and Mark sent hewed so closely to the original, I thought it best for me to stay in that ballpark as well."

He added, "My reason for participating was simply taking on an interesting challenge when so much of the world was shut down. I had no thoughts or ambitions for this beyond our posting it on social media five years ago. But if this release can help further the good work done by MusiCares, then I’m all for it."

“Chris Cornell’s voice and presence meant so much to so many, including all of us at MusiCares. He and his loved ones have long championed the importance of our work, and it’s deeply meaningful to see his legacy continue through a project that brings connection, awareness, and hope to the music community," added Theresa Wolters, Interim Executive Director and VP of Health & Human Services at MusiCares who are the charitable partner for the song.

How Did King Ultramega Come Together?

Bassist Mark Menghi, who also served as the producer and the driving force behind the project, said of King Ultramega, "There is not a singular moment in time that led to this project. It was a trail of events that led to the formation of King Ultramega and the evolving creation to pay tribute to the voice of a generation."

The idea started in 2020 during the pandemic when Menghi recorded a version of "Rusty Cage" with his friends. That led him to expand the idea to include other musicians while paying tribute to the works of Chris Cornell.

"I kept crossing the mental roadblock of 'you are entering uncharted waters, are you sure you wanna do this?'" Menghi reflects. "Chris is one of those dudes if you cover, you better do it justice."

The choice of artist to pay homage to was also not random. Menghi shares, "I went through some very difficult times in my life. I should not be here right now, but I am. I like to think my past trials and tribulations helped me understand Chris just a little, hence the formation of King Ultramega."

Who Else Has Recorded Under the King Ultramega Moniker?

While DuVall, Benante and Kelliher join Menghi on "Rusty Cage," additional offerings from King Ultramega will feature a larger cast of musicians. Among them is actually Soundgarden's own Kim Thayil.

"Once Kim got involved and re-recorded one of his own songs, I knew something was brewing," says Menghi. Thayil added, "I’m super honored to record alongside all the amazing musicians appearing on the King Ultramega project. I’m equally proud that it celebrates Soundgarden in this tribute to the songwriting of Chris. Ultra-admirably, everyone’s participation is supporting the work of the MusiCares Foundation."

READ MORE: Chris Cornell Changed Bandmate's Mind About Rock Hall Induction

Others who have also participated include Joe Satriani, Alissa White-Gluz and Kenny Aronoff.

"Each musician has their own individual musical stamp," Menghi explains. "You hear the absolute best of each one of them. You are talking about musicians who helped invent and shape musical genres and helped define their generations in popular culture, not just music, but society as a whole."

In addition to Soundgarden, King Ultramega is also pulling from Cornell's Audioslave, Temple of the Dog and solo career material.

If you like what you heard, the King Ultramega version of "Rusty Cage" is currently available through multiple platforms.