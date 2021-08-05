Alien Weaponry Unveil ‘Buried Underground’ Video Featuring Fan-Submitted ‘Stomp’ Clips

New Zealand's tribal metal warriors Alien Weaponry have just shared a music video for their second new Tangaroa album track, "Buried Underground," which features dozens of fan-submitted "stomp" video clips.

Amid the worldwide lockdown last year, Alien Weaponry asked their fans to send in videos of themselves performing a "stomp" — a move where they stretch their arms out to the side a bit and lift one foot at a time in an exaggerated fashion and slowly thrust it back into the ground.

Now, that footage has been spliced into the "Buried Underground" music video which also features clips of the band onstage and in front of various animated graphics. As for the song itself, well, there's a reason the band picked this song specifically to highlight the stomping — it's all predicated on hulking, pounding groove.

Watch the "Buried Underground" music video below and look for the Alien Weaponry's second album, Tangaroa, to be released on Sept. 17 on Napalm Records. Pre-order the album at the label's webstore and check out the previous single, the title track, here.

Catch Alien Weaponry opening for Gojira and Knocked Loose this fall at these tour dates.

Alien Weaponry, "Buried Underground" Music Video

Alien Weaponry, Tangaroa Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "Titokowaru"

02. "Hatupatu"

03. "Ahi KāT"

04. "Tangaroa"

05. "Unforgiving"

06. "Blinded"

07. "Kai Whatu"

08. "Crooked Monsters"

09. "Buried Underground"

10. "Dad"

11. "Īhenga"

12. "Down the Rabbit Hole"