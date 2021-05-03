Gojira Announce 2021 Tour With Knocked Loose + Alien Weaponry
Gojira have just announced a tour with support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry.
Gojira will be celebrating their long-awaited seventh studio album, Fortitude, which dropped April 30 via Roadrunner. The short tour will begin Oct. 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah and run until Oct. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.
See the full list of Gojira's tour dates with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry below.
“Despite the fact that I think humans are pretty fucked up and a part of me wishes that humans disappear from this planet to leave these poor animals alone, I believe in the potential of us human beings,” Joe Duplantier recently told Full Metal Jackie. “I think we have beautiful things to offer, and I still wished to see that best that we have inside of us come out and that's what I'm trying to do on an artistic level and the human level in my everyday life.”
Gojira recently launched a charity auction to benefit the indigenous people of the Amazon, quadrupling their fundraising goal thanks to items from Metallica, Tool, Lamb of God and more.
Gojira, Knocked Loose + Alien Weaponry 2021 Tour Dates:
Sept. 3 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal (Gojira only)
Sept. 20 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House (Gojira only)
Oct. 9 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center
Oct. 13 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre
Oct. 14 - Wichita, Kansas @ Cotillion Ballroom
Oct. 15 - Oklahoma City, Okla @ Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre
Oct. 19 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Oct. 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Oct. 23 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Oct. 25 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
Oct. 27 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
Oct. 28 - Rochester, NY @ Rochester Main Street Armory
Oct. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
Deftones, Gojira + Poppy 2021 Tour Dates:
Aug. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Aug. 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
Aug. 15 - Sterling Heights, Mich. 2 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Echo Beach
Aug. 20 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Aug. 21 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena
Aug. 24 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
Aug. 28 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 29 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
Sept. 02 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 06 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 07 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 08 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Sept. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Sept. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sept. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
Sept. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center