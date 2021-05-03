Gojira have just announced a tour with support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry.

Gojira will be celebrating their long-awaited seventh studio album, Fortitude, which dropped April 30 via Roadrunner. The short tour will begin Oct. 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah and run until Oct. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

See the full list of Gojira's tour dates with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry below.

“Despite the fact that I think humans are pretty fucked up and a part of me wishes that humans disappear from this planet to leave these poor animals alone, I believe in the potential of us human beings,” Joe Duplantier recently told Full Metal Jackie. “I think we have beautiful things to offer, and I still wished to see that best that we have inside of us come out and that's what I'm trying to do on an artistic level and the human level in my everyday life.”

Gojira recently launched a charity auction to benefit the indigenous people of the Amazon, quadrupling their fundraising goal thanks to items from Metallica, Tool, Lamb of God and more.

Gojira, Knocked Loose + Alien Weaponry 2021 Tour Dates:

Sept. 3 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal (Gojira only)

Sept. 20 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House (Gojira only)

Oct. 9 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

Oct. 13 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre

Oct. 14 - Wichita, Kansas @ Cotillion Ballroom

Oct. 15 - Oklahoma City, Okla @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre

Oct. 19 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Oct. 23 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Oct. 25 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

Oct. 27 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Oct. 28 - Rochester, NY @ Rochester Main Street Armory

Oct. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

Deftones, Gojira + Poppy 2021 Tour Dates:

Aug. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Aug. 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

Aug. 15 - Sterling Heights, Mich. 2 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Echo Beach

Aug. 20 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Aug. 21 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

Aug. 24 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Aug. 28 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 29 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Sept. 02 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 06 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 07 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 08 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Sept. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sept. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Sept. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center