What are the five best groove metal albums of the 2020s? We've tasked Alien Weaponry, masters of groove themselves, with providing the answer!

The definition of groove metal is pretty straightforward. And, unlike so many of styles of heavy music, it's not as concretely defined by one specific sound. From death metal to industrial to mid-tempo thrash and more, it's an impressively wide-ranging scope.

As for Alien Weaponry, they're of the more traditional groove metal variety with gruff but intelligible shouts, low-slung rhythms and a big, authentic tribal influence.

See their 2020s groove metal picks further down the page. But first...

What You Need to Know About Alien Weaponry

From: Waipu, New Zealand

First Album: Tū (2018)

New Album: Te Rā

alien weaponry te ra album cover Napalm loading...

Alien Weaponry opened up a new corner of the globe when they arrived with their debut album in 2018, bringing awareness of New Zealand's indigenous Måori tribe. With lyrics in the native tongue and music videos further exploring the rich and vibrant culture of the Måori tribe and its warriors, Alien Weaponry became the buzz band of the year.

Now, five years removed from their sophomore record Tangaroa (2021), Alien Weaponry are roaring back with Te Rā. It's the record where this band completely comes alive, fully in charge of their vision with slick, refined songwriting that suggests a lot of lessons as they've graduated from teenagers to early adulthood.

Look no further than lead single "Mau Moko" as evidence of this maturation.

Lyricist/bassist Tūranga Porowini Morgan-Edmonds says of the song, "Māori have a rich history of marking traditions that were nearly lost during colonization. These traditions are currently in the process of a much needed cultural revival, and I was inspired by that. I wanted the lyrics to remind people that moko is, and always will be, a part of who we are. With the song's video, we wanted to show the darker side of the history of moko and how the head trade played a part in the near extinction of the tradition. We fought through it and continue to fight for its revival still today!"

Listen to "Mau Moko" directly below.

Alien Weaponry, "Mau Moko" Music Video

"We really stepped it up this time, as we understood that this album had to go further. We went through a lot of songs and scrapped entire sections of songs. We kept working them and working them until we got them right," adds frontmant/guitarist Lewis Raharuhi, "Then, with the way we were pushing ourselves musically, I knew it was important to challenge myself lyrically as well. This time I delved into difficult emotional places and mental states. There’s a lot of existential dread running through the album, and I tried to find the right words to describe the indescribable.”

Te Rā comes out March 28 on Napalm (order at the label's webstore) and you can follow Alien Weaponry on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Visit the band's website to see all upcoming tour dates.

Now, see Alien Weaponry's picks for the five best groove metal albums of the 2020s!

The 5 Best Groove Metal Albums of the 2020s, Chosen by Alien Weaponry New Zealand's Alien Weaponry single out the 5 best groove metal albums the 2020s have had to offer so far! Gallery Credit: Alien Weaponry