Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz is a captured mermaid in a revealing new ad campaign for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

To encourage metal fans to go vegan and stop eating fish and shellfish, it illustrates the environmental impact of fishing — not to mention the cruelty to the animals.

White-Gluz is a longtime vegan, as is her partner, Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein. Fishing and the pollution it causes are the biggest contributors to decline in ocean health and water quality.

The Problem With Eating Fish

"Every time you think you want to go eat fish, you can just choose to eat something else," White-Gluz says of fish consumption as part of the PETA campaign.

"The first thing that people are ready to, like, disregard as living animals are sea creatures," she adds. "We're, like, invading a completely different environment and just destroying all the inhabitants in it."

Arch Enemy, the Swedish melodic death metal act fronted by the Canadian vocalist, released the album Deceivers last year. They're now on tour in Japan and will play Europe through the summer.

Environmental Impact of Fishing

"Commercial fishing is cruelty to animals on a colossal scale," PETA explains, "killing hundreds of billions of animals worldwide every year — far more than any other industry. … Due to the enormous number of animals caught, 90 percent of major fish populations are gone."

Playing on White-Gluz's profession as a heavy metal singer, PETA also points out that eating fish "likely comes with a side of toxic heavy metals and other pollutants, including PCBs, which can cause liver damage, nervous system disorders, and fetal damage; dioxins, which have been linked to cancer; and radioactive substances, such as strontium-90."

