"Handshake With Hell," the third single off Arch Enemy's previously announced Deceivers album, has just been released.

The track follows "Deceiver, Deceiver" and "House of Mirrors" as the melodic death metal vets prepare to release their 11th full length, third with frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz and second with guitarist Jeff Loomis, on July 29.

"Our new single/video 'Handshake with Hell' started off with some riffs and melodies that I thought might be suitable for each other, and when I showed the parts I had to Daniel (Erlandsson, drums), he also felt it had potential," began guitarist Michael Amott.

"We worked on a demo of it, developing it much further together, and once we had reached a point where we felt it was ready, we sent the instrumental version to Alissa over in Canada," he continued. "She came back with this really cool approach to the vocals and lyrics that elevated the song even further. To me, it's a stand-out track on the new Deceivers album, really showcasing what we are capable of as songwriters and performers in 2022 - it's definitely one of the new songs I'm dying to play live on tour!"

White-Gluz added, "When Michael and Daniel showed me the instrumental they had cooked up, I got a ton of vocal ideas to complete the song. 'Handshake with Hell' has a classic heavy metal feel, and it felt like the right time to unleash some classic heavy metal vocals to match. I think the result is really interesting and catchy!"

"Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to Arch Enemy and our new album, Deceivers," Amott offered when speaking about the album.

"It is without a doubt always a challenge to raise the bar each time in both the songwriting and production side of things," he continued, "and it can feel a bit daunting before we get into it. But once we do get started and fully immerse ourselves in the creative process, it's really like there is nothing else in the world and we are very focused. And believe it or not, for the most part, we have a ton of fun making this music!"

Amott went on, "Creating Deceivers was no different, once again we shut out the outside world and went deep into the artistic zone. I believe we pulled out some really interesting musical and lyrical themes this time, a few things might even raise an eyebrow or two - while retaining all the signature elements of the band. In the end, it's Arch Enemy at full speed and power!"

Listen to "Handshake With Hell" below and view the Deceivers album art and track listing further down the page. Pre-order the album here and catch Arch Enemy on their co-headlining North American tour with Behemoth and special guests Napalm Death and Unto Others at these dates later this year.

Arch Enemy, "Handshake With Hell"

Arch Enemy, Deceivers Album Art + Track Listing

Arch Enemy, 'Deceivers' Century Media loading...

01. "Handshake With Hell"

02. "Deceiver, Deceiver"

03. "In The Eye Of The Storm"

04. "The Watcher"

05. "Poisoned Arrow"

06. "Sunset Over The Empire"

07. "House Of Mirrors"

08. "Spreading Black Wings"

09. "Mourning Star"

10. "One Last Time"

11. "Exiled From Earth"