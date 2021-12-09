Arch Enemy Release ’80s Inspired Song ‘House of Mirrors’

Arch Enemy have returned with yet another standalone single, “House of Mirrors.” The song follows “Deceiver, Deceiver,” which marked the band’s first new piece of music in four years.

The new video for “House of Mirrors,” which will debut on YouTube at 12 noon ET, was directed by Grupa13, who are perhaps most well known for their work with Behemoth. As for the song, Michael Amott’s guitar work is reminiscent of classic heavy metal and 2000s metalcore, blending powerful gallops with earworm leads.

"Musically, this is an idea that has been bouncing around in my head for a while, and finally it got finished. It all started with the guitar motif that kicks off the track, which naturally leads to the galloping 80's-metal feel of the verses,” Amott says. “As is always the case with us, we had quite a few different arrangements and demos of this song until it was, dare I say, fckn perfect!"

Alissa White-Gluz’s voice is as vicious as ever, adding yet another banger to her impressive resume since taking over for Angela Gossow. "'House of Mirrors' is a song that twists its way into the human psyche,” she explains. “I wrote the lyrics during a dark time of strict, dystopian lockdown, and I think people will be able to relate to that feeling of being totally alone - but never truly alone - when you are surrounded only by past and future versions of yourself as company."

Arch Enemy, "House of Mirrors"