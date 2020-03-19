Alkaline Trio Issue Three-Song ‘E.P.’ With Tour Postponed

Alkaline Trio may be off the road, but that doesn't mean you can't hear some new music. The band just issued a three-song single under the moniker E.P. to help keep fans satisfied while self-quarantining actions are being taken across the country.

“With the tour postponed and the current state of the world, we feel and hope that some new music will help people transcend the uncertainty and possible fear they might be feeling, if even for a few minutes,” says singer Matt Skiba. “Music has always had a way of helping us all cope with unpleasant times. We can only hope that ours can do the same for our fans on some level. We hope you enjoy the songs.”

The track include the "Minds Like Minefields," a vibrant rocker with plenty of energy, the more immediate track "Radio Violence" and an acoustic-guitar led cut titled "Smokestack." Dan Andriano describes "Radio Violence" as "a song about communication breakdowns. It's about the lies we tell ourselves and others and it's about shutting out those closest to us when we need them the most."

Alkaline Trio will be releasing a limited edition two-song 7" that is available with 1000 blue variant in the U.S. and 500 red in Europe. The song "Minds Like Minefields" will be on Side A, with "Radio Violence" on Side B. Head here to pre-order.

Meanwhile, if you'd like to stream the three-song E.P., head here to choose the platform of your choice. And stay tuned as the new album Is This Thing Cursed? is due Aug. 31.

As stated Alkaline Trio are off the road at the moment, but their dates with Bad Religion will be rescheduled for the fall with all previously purchased tickets being honored.

In other Alkaline Trio news, it was recently revealed that drummer Derek Grant has returned to the band after some time away. See their post on the matter below:

Alkaline Trio, "Minds Like Minefields"

Alkaline Trio, "Radio Violence"

Alkaline Trio, "Smokestack"

Epitaph