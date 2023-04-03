The All-American Rejects Announce First Extended Tour Since 2017 With New Found Glory + More

The last decade has seen The All-American Rejects scale back significantly on touring, performing sparingly most years, though they most recently enjoyed an extended run of dates in 2017. But the time has come for the group to return to the concert stage, inspired by their 2022 appearances at the When We Were Young Festival.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their 'guilty pleasure chest' and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth," state the band.

Pulling in a number of fellow pop-punk and scene vets from when they first broke out, they add, "When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to 'Swing Swing,' then we became your 'Dirty Little Secret,' and you thought 'It Would End Tonight' so we could 'Move Along,' then we 'Gave You Hell' for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.” New Found Glory are on board for all but one of the scheduled dates, while The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids will be playing select shows as noted below.

The band had been teasing the tour in recent days with a series of "at home" teasers as seen below.

The "Wet Hot All-American Summer" tour gets underway Aug. 11 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida, with a break in the middle of the run before it all wraps up this fall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Zoo Amphitheatre on Oct. 14. See all of the scheduled dates, cities and venues listed below.

Tickets will go on sale starting with a Citi pre-sale on Tuesday, April 4. There will also be additional pre-sales throughout the week with the general public on-sale starting this Friday (April 7) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. For Citi card members, head here for more details about the Citi pre-sale.

The All-American Rejects Tour Dates:

June 16 - Kansas City, Kan. @ Phase Fest

Aug. 11 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

Aug. 14 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheatre*

Aug. 15 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

Aug. 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage at the Mann^

Aug. 18 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

Aug. 19 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Aug. 21 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Aug. 22 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill*

Aug. 24 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Aug. 25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory*

Sept. 22 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium!

Sept. 23 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Saltair Amphitheater!

Sept. 25 – Spokane, Wash. @ Northern Quest Amphitheater!

Sept. 26 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre!

Sept. 27 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater!

Sept. 29 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre!

Sept. 30 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre!

Oct. 02 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater!

Oct. 03 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater!

Oct. 06 – San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park!

Oct. 07 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre!

Oct. 08 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater!

Oct. 10 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP!#

Oct. 12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall!

Oct. 14 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre!

* = With Support From New Found Glory, The Starting Line, The Get Up Kids

^ = With Support From New Found Glory, The Get Up Kids

! = With Support From New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids

#On Sale Fri, April 14th, Citi Presale Tuesday April 11

