All Time Low Recruit Indie Rockers Pale Waves on New Song ‘PMA’

Pop punk icons All Time Low have released a new single, "PMA," which features a guest appearance by English indie rockers Pale Waves.

This latest track is the second from All Time Low in 2021, the first being the hugely popular "Once In a Lifetime," which has amassed over 20 million streams since being released in late March. "PMA" also finds the group once again working with longtime collaborator and producer Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey).

"'PMA' is a journey into isolation and overstimulation. It’s about the little mundane things we do to keep ourselves distracted when loneliness becomes a constant and leaves us feeling apathetic," began All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth when commenting on the new single.

"It’s existential dread wrapped in nervous laughter kissed by the SoCal sun," he continued, praising his collaborative partners when he added, "Heather [Baron-Gracie] and Pale Waves joining us on this one quite literally brings the hopeful shine to the lyrics, the promise of safety in the shared experience, the understanding we’re all living it together."

Pale Waves singer and rhythm guitarist Baron-Gracie offered, "I was really happy that Alex asked me to be on the track as I’ve always been a big fan of All Time Low and I loved the song when he sent it over. I really related to the themes, especially the exhausting worry that you’re never doing / being enough in life."

Listen to "PMA" below (lyrics via Genius) and see all of All Time Low's many upcoming tour dates at the bottom of the page.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

All Time Low, "PMA" (Feat. Pale Waves) Lyrics

[Intro: All Time Low]

What are you trying to fix me for?

Maybe I'm broken but I'm not sure

Am I depressed or am I just bored?

Apathy and irony, post modern anxiety [Verse 1: All Time Low]

Time to face up to the inevitable

I guess I might be losing it from staying at home

Dumbing down to jeopardy and late night TV (And I don't even like it)

Safe to say I'm know I'm not the only one

And I don’t have time for all this time I've wasted [Chorus: All Time Low]

What are you trying to fix me for?

Maybe I'm broken but I'm not sure

Am I depressed or am I just bored?

Apathy and irony, post modern anxiety

Tell me you're okay, yeah what's that like?

Rose tint glasses, they must be nice

Doing your best while you die inside

Apathy and irony, post modern anxiety [Verse 2: Pale Waves]

I don’t mind the fireworks that keep me awake (But they still kind of scare me)

I don’t think the melatonin works at all

My money plant's dying and the dust is collecting (and my ? just hates me)

It's Monday morning sleeping through the wake up call

[Chorus: All Time Low & Pale Waves]

What are you trying to fix me for?

Maybe I'm broken but I'm not sure

Am I depressed or am I just bored?

Apathy and irony, post modern anxiety

Tell me your okay, yeah what's that like?

Rose tint glasses, they must be nice

Doing your best while you die inside

Apathy and irony, post modern anxiety [Bridge: All Time Low & Pale Waves]

It's time to face up to the inevitable (but I’m always sleeping)

I guess it feels good to know that I'm not alone (but I’m always sleeping) [Pre-Chorus: All Time Low & Pale Waves]

What are you trying to fix me for?

Maybe I'm broken but I'm not sure

Am I depressed or am I just bored?

Apathy and irony, post modern anxiety [Chorus: All Time Low & Pale Waves]

Tell me you're okay, yeah what's that like?

Rose tint glasses, they must be nice

Doing your best while you die inside

Apathy and irony, post modern anxiety

[Outro]

Apathy and irony, post modern anxiety

All Time Low, "PMA" (Feat. Pale Waves)

All Time Low, "PMA" (Feat. Pale Waves) Single Art

Fueled by Ramen

All Time Low 2021 Tour Dates

Sad Summer Fest 2021

Aug. 06 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Papa Murphy’s

Aug. 07 - Anaheim, Calif. @ The Grove Outdoors

Aug. 20 - Orlando Fla. @ The Orlando Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Aug. 27 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 - SOLD OUT

Aug. 28 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Aug. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 31 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoor

Sept. 03 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Summer Stage - SOLD OUT

Sept. 04 - Boston, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors

Sept. 05 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann

Sept. 07 - Pittsburgh, Pa @ Stage AE Outdoors

Sept. 10 - Milwaukee, Wis @ The Rave

Sept. 11 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Festival Grounds

Headline Dates with The Maine and Grayscale

Aug. 08 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

Aug. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission

Aug. 13 - Kansas City, Mo. @ KC Live!

Aug. 14 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Ballpark Village

Aug. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Aug. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Aug. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s

Aug. 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon

Aug. 24 - Norfolk, Va. @ NorVA

Aug. 25 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live

Sept. 01 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

Sept. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Sept. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater*

Sept. 16 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre*

*No Grayscale

Headline Dates with nothing,nowhere. and Meet Me @ The Altar

Oct. 12 - New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theater

Oct. 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 15 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Oct. 16 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Oct. 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 19 - New Haven, Conn. @ College Street Music Hall

Oct. 20 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Oct. 22 - Toronto, Canada @ History

Oct. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall

Oct. 27 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Oct. 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 30 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 31 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Nov. 02 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

Nov. 03 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

Nov. 05 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

Nov. 06 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland - SOLD OUT

Nov. 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Nov. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Nov. 12 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphrey’s