All Time Low Issue Statement About Libel Lawsuit Investigation Findings

All Time Low are nearing a legal resolution after a long-running libel investigation reportedly uncovered that sexual misconduct allegations against the group that surfaced in 2021 were actually part of an orchestrated smear campaign. In a new statement, the band reveals that they have requested the libel case be dropped as they attempt to handle the matter privately.

The Initial Claims

Back in 2021, reports surfaced on social media accusing band members of inappropriate sexual misconduct with underage fans. One woman detailed a story on TikTok about being invited onto the band's bus when she was 13 and alleging that they offered her beer in exchange for her bra while leaving hints as to who the band was.

Then a second woman came forward calling out the band's Jack Barakat for an alleged sexual assault while she was underage. A third person then came forward alleging there had been "97" allegations made against the band.

How All Time Low Initially Responded

As the allegations started to gain traction on social media, the band issued a strong denial of any wrongdoing. "The allegations being brought against us are absolutely and unequivocally false," said in a statement in October 2021. They also added that they had initially not commented due to inconsistencies in the stories and giving elevation to a lie. "t is with that in mind that we have to state with outright certainty, that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false," they commented.

Taking the next step in February 2022, they then launched a libel lawsuit against three accusers. At the time, the complaint stated that the accusers anonymity had left them ""no choice but to mobilize and utilize the civil court system to identify the culprits, prove that the defamatory statements are false and seek justice."

In December of 2022, a court sided with the band saying that Twitter had to identify the anonymous person that posted their accusation against the group.

What the Libel Investigation Uncovered

In a new court filing obtained by Rolling Stone, All Time Low's lawyers claim that their investigation into the allegations against Barakat and his band members has now proven that these "were false and damaging online rumors."

Lawyer Michael B. Garfinkel said in a statement, “The investigation proved what All Time Low knew all along – the allegations in the posts are completely and utterly false. Nonetheless, considerable time and legal resources were required to fully reassure All Time Low’s business and creative partners who put their trust in the band that the debunked claims were irresponsible and without merit.”

According to the complaint, the first accusation was quickly refuted by a friend of the person who posted about the band asking for her bra when she was 13. The friend claimed to have attended the concert with Doe 1, shared a photo purportedly showing them at the event and said Doe 1’s claims “never happened.” The lawsuit claimed Doe 1 then admitted she posted her statements “to be petty towards a peer” and made her video private.

As for the third person who claimed there were 97 allegations against the group, the person deactivated their account after posting and later retracted their comment.

That left the second accuser who had detailed the alleged assault by Barakat when she was 15.

According to a statement from the band's lawyer, subpoenas and court orders had to be enacted to discover that the posting actually came from multiple people who "spun an elaborate, fabricated story posing as a fan who incredibly and falsely claimed to have traveled with the band for more than 10 years.”

The lawyer added, “There is no such person and no such incidents occurred. Rather, an investigation revealed that Doe 2 was an orchestrated smear campaign by multiple individuals posing as a fake fan. The investigations identified individuals behind the anonymous post who went to great lengths to hide their identities."

READ MORE: 27 Bands Who Were Mostly Teenagers When Their Debut Album Came Out

But rather than continue their pursuit, Garfinkel said in a statement to Rolling Stone, "“All Time Low has chosen to handle the matter privately and protect the identities of those behind Doe 2, instead of pursuing further litigation at this time.”

What All Time Low Said After Requesting the Libel Dismissal

“This has been a challenging time for our band as we fought to clear and debunk these false and damaging online rumors,” the band said in a statement.

“We remain deeply grateful for those who have supported us throughout this legal process, including our fans, our peers and collaborators. With this case dismissed, we remain committed to continuing to foster a healthy, safe environment both at our concerts and within our fan community, and we look forward to the next chapter of All Time Low,” they concluded.