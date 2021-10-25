All Time Low Respond to Allegations of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior With Underage Fan

UPDATE: Meet Me @ The Altar and Nothing. Nowhere have now pulled out of their upcoming shows with All Time Low, but instead the two bands have lined up a series of shows on their own.

All Time Low are now addressing recent accusations against the band's Jack Barakat alleging inappropriate behavior with an underage female fan.

Today (Oct. 25), a female accuser called out the musician for an alleged sexual assault while she was underage, revealing that past attempts to share her story were met with "influxes of hatred from the masses." Feeling that there's been a shift with the #MeToo movement, she offered that she felt that she would try one more time to share her story. However, the Twitter account with her story has since been suspended and the tweets are no longer available.

Weeks prior, a woman posted a TikTok video claiming that a famous pop-punk band invited her onto their tour bus when she was 13. She did not state who the artist was but left multiple comments hinting at the band she was referencing.

As the band reveals in a new statement, they initially held off on commenting, feeling that there were glaring inconsistencies in the accusations and that speaking on the matter would've elevated and escalated what they say is false.

In their posting, the band writes that they are investigating the source of the allegations and later added, "It is difficult and disheartening to have to make this statement knowing that the allegations against our camp are completely unfounded and false, but at this point it is of the [utmost] importance to us that you know we hear you, we stand with victims, and we stand collectively for truth."

The band's statement on the matter can be read in full below: