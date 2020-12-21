Hear a Metal Cover of ‘Last Christmas’ by Allegaeon With Black Dahlia Murder + Cattle Decapitation Singers

Allegaeon already killed it earlier this year with their cover of Yes' "Roundabout." Now they're transforming a Christmas classic with a little help from their friends. Have a listen to Allegaeon's cover of Wham!'s "Last Christmas" with an assist from Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan and Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad.

The collective of musicians put their own fresh spin on the song, giving it the gutturals and heavy riffs you never knew you needed from the catchy pop hit. Plus, there's a pretty funny and festive video to accompany the track.

Get your fill of tinsel, trees and eggnog in the clip below and turn up this Christmas cover to 11!

Both Allegaeon and Cattle Decapitation released albums in 2019, while Black Dahlia Murder served up their Verminous album earlier this year.

Wham!'s original version of "Last Christmas" was released in 1984 and appeared on their Music From the Edge of Heaven album. The song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and its been certified as a double-platinum single in the U.S.