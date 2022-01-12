Amorphis Unveil North American Tour Dates With Sylvaine + Hoaxed

Amorphis will release Halo, their 14th album, in February and two months after that, the Finnish band has set their sights on a headlining North American tour with Sylvaine and Hoaxed.

The 23-date run through the U.S. and Canada features a diverse billing as all three bands offer a unique sense of duality in their music. Amorphis have long stood as a malleable act, true to their name (but not to the spelling of 'amorphous') just as capable of discharging death-addled grooves and roars as they are at spellbinding listeners with resplendent melodies and sing-song passages.

For the Norwegian post-black metal act Sylvaine, this will be her first-ever North American tour as she supports her fourth album, Nova, which drops on March 4. Openers Hoaxed, a ghastly rock duo from Oregon, will be out touting last year's self-titled EP.

"We are more than excited to announce that we are touring North America in the Spring 2022 to support our upcoming album Halo," began Amorphis in a press statement. "We’ve been missing you, live gigs, and touring like never before! We are looking forward to the shows as well as bringing Sylvaine and Hoaxed with us as special guests. Limited amounts of Amorphis VIP packages with meet and greets are also available. We hope to see you there, meanwhile take care, stay healthy, and shine on!"

"We can't even begin to tell you how excited and honored we are to announce our very first North American shows as a part of the Halo tour, together with the great Amorphis and Hoaxed," added Sylvaine. "We've countless times been asked when we'll be playing in North America, so it's with extreme joy we share that 2022 is the year we finally make it happen! We can't wait to come play Nova for you all. April can't come soon enough!"

View the full list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale on Jan. 14 here. VIP packages will also be offered, which include a ticket, meet and greet, photo opp and exclusive items.

Amorphis 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre *

April 14 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium *

April 15 — Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda *

April 16 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House *

April 18 — Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

April 19 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

April 20 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

April 22 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

April 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

April 26 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Imperial

April 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

April 29 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

April 30 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

May 01 — Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

May 03 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live

May 04 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Theater

May 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage (The Loft)

May 07 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

May 08 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

May 10 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

May 11 — Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

May 12 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

*no Sylvaine