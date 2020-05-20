Death were pioneers of early extreme metal, and Seinfeld was a television benchmark for situation comedy. Now, a series of parody album covers has combined the creative forces of both of those behemoths. Indeed, an artist on Twitter has reimagined every Death album cover as a Seinfeld-related sight gag.

The chuckles will roll in as one admires Twitter user @RottenDrawings' resplendent Death-as-Seinfeld album art. Just make sure there aren't any Chuckles candies around — we don't want anyone choking on some colorful confection while cackling at this artist's hilarious combinations.

See the parody album covers down toward the bottom of this post.

Each Death effort gets a respective Seinfeld-universe recreation. That means that Scream Bloody Gore (1987), Leprosy (1988), Spiritual Healing (1990), Human (1991), Individual Thought Patterns (1993), Symbolic (1995), and The Sound of Perseverance (1998) are all included.

Interestingly, the era that carried Death's influential run of releases roughly corresponds with the time in which Seinfeld originally aired. The NBC sitcom starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards premiered on July 5, 1989, and wrapped its final season on May 14, 1998.

Of course, these parody Death album covers first emerged on Twitter in March. But they now also serve as something of a tribute to Jerry Stiller, the actor who portrayed Seinfeld character George Costanza's cantankerous father. Stiller died on May 11 at the age of 92.

So whether you're master of your domain or not, go ahead and enjoy the following Seinfeld-Death amalgamations: