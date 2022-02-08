Ann Wilson Taps Into Animalistic Nature With ‘Greed,’ Announces New Album

Who wants more Ann Wilson? The singer is ready to feed your need with the new single "Greed," and it's the precursor for more music to come on Wilson's latest solo album, Fierce Bliss.

Wilson shows off the wide range of her vocal dynamics, serving up more subtle moments before letting the power of her voice take over in parts on the track. She says of the new song, “‘Greed’ is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want MORE. Whether it be money, sex, power or ecstasy, it fires our craving! It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you’re caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments.”

Wilson continues “I think people who claim to have made every decision from a root of pure idealism, and never done anything dark or greedy, is lying. I think everybody who ventures into especially the music industry hoping for a career with big success, ends up making these Faustian bargains at some point even if only briefly. It’s an aggressive song and I think I write best when I’m angry.”

You can check out the song and corresponding video below.

Ann Wilson, "Greed"

As stated, "Greed" is the first taste of new music we're getting from the Heart vocalist's new solo album. The upcoming set is titled Fierce Bliss and it's on target for an April 29 street date via Silver Lining Music.

Wilson reportedly got the idea for the solo album in 2020 after meeting with lawyer Brian Rohan. “Brian recommended people to me that knew people in Nashville, so I met these guys like [famed Nashville session guitarist] Tom Bukovac and Tony Lucido at those Muscle Shoals Sound Studio sessions. I’d never met them before, and they really inspired me. It was like a big door opening.”

The singer says that it all came together very quickly. “I had originally intended to go in, record a few songs and see what I had, but it just took on this life," she explains. “At Sound Stage in Nashville, Kenny Wayne Shepherd came in and played on a couple songs. He was a whole other influence coming in. He just played his butt off, and with the gospel singers and everything else coming together, the whole project just started to grow.”

Wilson continues, “I’d known Warren Haynes from Gov’t Mule for a while. We’d written a couple songs together with Gov’t Mule playing, and those rounded out the record. So all of a sudden, where there was no record before, suddenly I had eleven cool songs that I really liked.”

In addition, you'll find country superstar Vince Gill as a guest vocalist on the song "Love of My Life." The full track listing and artwork for the album can be viewed below. Pre-orders for Fierce Bliss are currently being taken here.

The legendary rock vocalist has also been earning plenty of respect from her peers of late. Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson recently proclaimed Wilson as his favorite female singer, while Type O Negative's Johnny Kelly recently suggested that if the band were to ever put on a Peter Steele tribute show, he'd want a female vocalist leading it with Wilson mentioned as his prime pick.

Wilson will also be hitting the road with her new solo band soon. Dates can be seen below and ticketing info is available here.

Ann Wilson, Fierce Bliss Artwork + Track Listing

Silver Lining Music Silver Lining Music loading...

Greed

Black Wing

Bridge of Sighs

Fighten for Life

Love of My Life (feat. Vince Gill)

Missionary Man

Gladiator

Forget Her

A Moment in Heaven

Angel’s Blues*

As the World Turns

*Available on CD and digital formats only

Ann Wilson 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 19 - Metairie, La. @ Family Gras

May 4 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American

May 5 - Napa, Calif. @ The Uptown Theatre

May 7 – Pala, Calif. @ Pala Casino

May 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

May 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

May 13 - Los Cabos, Mexico @ Hard Rock

June 11 – Peachtree City, Ga. @ Fred Amphitheater

June 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

June 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

June 16 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

June 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Parker