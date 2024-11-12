What were the best rock and metal collaborations of the 1980s?

History may tell you that the '80s were the "me" decade, but when it came to rock and metal there was probably more openness to collaboration than in any other decade. And fans certainly seemed to respond more to these high profile event collaborations with many of them becoming successful at radio and on MTV.

Who can forget the groundbreaking paring of Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C.? The classic rockers helped jump start the second act of their career with their appearance on Run-D.M.C.'s cover of their classic song, and the team up is one that many point to as the start of the rap-rock blending that would become fashionable by the end of '90s. They are one of two rap-rock crossover collabs in this gallery.

Who was the king of '80s collabs? You'll find David Bowie making three appearances in this gallery, but do you remember each of his famous team-ups? You'll also find four collabs featuring iconic guitarists coming in to lend a hand on hit songs.

Who made the cut for the greatest '80s rock and metal collaborations? Check out the gallery below to find out.

19 Best 1980s Rock + Metal Collaborations The '80s were filled with artists finding ways to pair up, breaking down genre barriers in the process. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire