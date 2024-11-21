Annalynn singer Nathaphon "Bon" Jutathaveewan has admitted to faking a cancer diagnosis in order to raise money and the band has now issued a statement on the matter.

Over the summer, a GoFundMe was launched to raise funds for Bon, who announced that he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer. The fundraiser has since been taken down and the singer's social media accounts are inactive, but a post was shared on Discomfort Wings on July 9 that reads, "Due to the health system in Thailand, there is no insurance at all that pay the upcoming things that are necessary to help him."

Several T-shirts were made available for purchase and fans could also make donations, as the site stated the singer needed "emergency surgery and ongoing treatment."

Bon Admits He Made Up the Diagnosis

A few days ago, Bon shared a statement admitting that he fabricated the entire diagnosis and used the money to pay off personal debts.

He emphasized that he acted alone in the fraud and that his bandmates were unaware that he was lying.

Read the full statement below [via Lambgoat].

I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to everyone for everything that has transpired, especially for both the deception around my health issues and the false claims that were made. I deeply regret my actions and fully accept responsibility for the mistakes I have made. I am truly sorry for the harm and distress this has caused. The problems I have faced stemmed from personal financial struggles, including debts from illegal loans and poor business decisions that I failed to manage over the years. The situation escalated to the point where I couldn't see a way out, and I was placed under immense pressure, both financially and personally, which led to the mistakes I made. Unfortunately, I have betrayed the trust and kindness that so many of you have shown me. My poor decisions have impacted not only my own life but also the lives of others around me, and I deeply regret that. I WANT TO CLARIFY THAT NO ONE ELSE—BE IT THE MUSIC LABEL, FRIENDS, MY FAMILY, OR MY BANDMATES—WAS INVOLVED IN THESE ISSUES. I am now facing the consequences of my choices and have learned invaluable lessons from this experience. I am committed to doing everything in my power to make things right and resolve the situation as quickly as possible. I understand that my words cannot undo the damage that has been done, but I want to humbly ask for your forgiveness. I am truly sorry for the pain and inconvenience my actions have caused, and I am deeply remorseful for the trust I have broken.

Annalynn Issue Statement Addressing the Fraud

Annalynn shared a lengthy statement on their social media addressing Bon's actions and how they plan to make it up to their fans who were conned.

The band also confirmed they will "suspend all activities" and, while they did not directly state they have parted ways with Bon, they referred to themselves as the "remaining members" of the group.

Apparently, the band held a meeting after Bon revealed his alleged diagnosis and asked him to present evidence and medical documentation, which he didn't do. Bon then told his bandmates the money for the T-shirts would go toward his treatment expenses, but aside from allowing him to promote the merch on their socials, the band denied having any involvement in the production or sale of any of it.

READ MORE: Who Are Metalcore's 'Big 4'? Reddit Users Debate

"Due to Bon's illness claims, the band gained significant attention, leading to increased show bookings and merchandise sales. However, the band refrained from any activity during this time as we believed it would be inappropriate to act while key facts remained unclear," they acknowledged.

"We, as the remaining members of Annalynn, deeply regret the pain and distress caused by Bon's actions. We understand the trust and support our fans, friends and collaborators have placed in us over the years, and we are heartbroken that this trust was misused by someone we considered a brother."

Annalynn requested that anyone who was impacted by Bon's actions to contact them so that they can try to rectify the situation.

Read the statement in full in the Instagram slides below.