Anthrax Reveal Details for 40th Anniversary Livestream Show

It's 40 years of thrash and counting, but not before a very special anniversary is marked for Anthrax. The band, who have been counting down the days to their official 40th anniversary on July 18, have now announced a special worldwide livestream event kicking off on Friday, July 16.

North American fans will be able to catch the livestream event starting at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on July 16, with U.K. fans getting their viewing kicked off on Saturday, July 17 at midnight BST. As part of the livestream, Anthrax will play an extensive set of both hits and deep cuts spanning the group's entire catalog.

Fans can purchase tickets for the livestream or bundle options that include a live video chat via the AnthraxLive website. In addition, there will be special 40th anniversary artwork created for limited-edition T-shirts, commemorative tickets and an anniversary poster. Plus fans will be able to buy a digital ticket to relive the band's extensive 40-year history via interviews, testimonials and behind-the-scenes stories.

Courtesy of Anthrax

"I was a 17-year-old metalhead kid from Queens when I started this band," said guitarist Scott Ian. "I am a 57-year-old metalhead kid from Queens about to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this band. That means for 40 years, I've gotten to do exactly what I've wanted to do - and getting to do what I love and being a part of something so much bigger than myself has made the time, the unbelievable weight of 40 seems so light. It's been an amazing story so far, and I see 40 as a milestone that absolutely should be recognized and celebrated. Congratulations to us!"

He adds, "I also see 40 as a stepping stone to the next chapter of Anthrax - we still have a lot to say and some killer riffs to unleash. I'm not going to say, 'Here's to 40 more' because nobody wants to see that (I'd be 97). How about, 'Here's to at least ten more, and we'll go from there! Thank you for enabling me, my friends.'"

Check out a trailer for Anthrax's 40th Anniversary Concert Livestream below.

Anthrax's 40th Anniversary Concert Livestream