Anthrax’s Frank Bello Announces ‘Fathers, Brothers and Sons’ Memoir

Throughout this year, we've seen Anthrax celebrate 40 years as a band, but one of the group's members is about to share a little bit more of his story. Bassist Frank Bello has penned his new memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, and Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, and Anthrax," and the book now has a release date in sight.

Bello worked closely with co-author Joel McIver on the book, which includes a foreword by KISS' Gene Simmons and is now set to arrive for worldwide release in multiple formats in Nov. 2 through Rare Bird.

Bello has been a member of the thrash titans Anthrax since 1984 and the book will be filled with plenty of stories from his life as a touring and recording musician. But Bello also pulls back the curtain to offer insight on his family life as well.

As stated in the book description, "Born into a family of five, Frank grew up in difficult circumstances. His father abandoned his wife and children, and Frank’s mother moved heaven and earth to keep them fed and educated. Left with no male role model, Frank found inspiration in heavy metal bass players, following their example and forging a career with Anthrax from his early teens—first as a roadie, and then as the group’s bass player."

Stardom didn't prevent Bello from facing tragedy along the way, with the musician speaking about his brother Anthony's murder in 1996 and the trial that came afterward without a conviction.

Now a father himself, Bello speaks about growing up without the guidance of a father and how he's attempted to navigate fatherhood with his own son. "A man with a keen sense of humor and the perspective to know how surreal his story has been, Frank doesn’t preach or seek sympathy in his book. Instead, he simply passes on the wisdom gained from a lifetime of turbulence, paying tribute to his loved ones in a way that will resonate with us all," continues the description.

"Fathers, Brothers, and Sons" will be sold in hardcover, e-book and audiobook formats and will retail for $28, with a percentage of the sales being donated to charities assisting abandoned families. Signed hardcover pre-orders can be found at this location.

