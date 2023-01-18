Frank Bello’s Flight Lands in a Ditch a Day Before Start of Anthrax Tour

"Hey, what did you do tonight? I flew to Idaho and the plane went in a ditch," begins Anthrax bassist Frank Bello in an Instagram video recounting his experience on a recent American Airlines flight, just one day before the start of his band's tour with Black Label Society and Exodus.

As reported by Fox 26, American Airlines flight 2990 left Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas on Monday night, en route to Boise, Idaho. Upon landing, the Boeing 737 carrying 168 passengers and six crew members skidded off of the runway and "crossed onto a gravel surface adjacent to the taxiway while taxiing toward the terminal," the airline company told Fox Television Stations in a statement.

"Good times, yeah. It's a great way to start a tour — can't wait to play tomorrow night. Can you imagine this shit? Apparently the plane went into a ditch on landing. Isn't that great? I've been on that plane [for] freakin' three hours waiting," adds Bello in the video.

In the caption, he writes, "Ever have one of those flights to start a tour where on landing you feel a 'thud,' then you hear the brakes screech a bit, and when you finally stop moving the plane is a bit tilted down to the right side in the front? Well after keeping us in the plane for three hours after landing, we found out we were in a ditch... Anyway, not the best way to start a tour, but I'm really looking forward to playing the first show in Idaho tonight! Good times ahead!!"

Bello wasn't the only one who had trouble getting to Idaho to kick off the tour.

Openers Exodus got stuck on the Donner Pass — a 7,056-foot-high mountain pass in Sierra Nevada which infamously got its name from the mid-1800s pioneer party (The Donner Party) who had to resort to cannibalism to make it through the winter while trapped there (48 of 87 people survived).

Guitarist Gary Holt shared multiple Instagram posts to help let fans know that Exodus would unfortunately be missing the opening night of the tour. In his third post (the two previous ones were deleted), Holt explained that the group had been stuck on the pass, which was closed, and as a result they had no choice but to head to Seattle to join the trek at the second stop.

Anthrax's tour with Black Label Society and Exodus will end on Feb. 18. See all the upcoming dates here.

