Anthrax + Black Label Society Announce Second Leg of North American Tour Dates With Exodus

Rock on! If you missed out on Anthrax and Black Label Society touring together in 2022, fear not as a second North American tour leg has been booked for early 2023, with special guests Exodus joining the bill as well.

The tour gets underway Jan. 17 in Boise, Idaho, making four stops in Canada along the way as the bands cross the country before wrapping up back out on the West Coast in Oakland, Calif., on Feb. 18. See all of the dates, cities and venues for the run listed below.

Anthrax has spent most of the year celebrating their 40th anniversary as a group and issuing their XL live album over this past year. This comes as the band continues to work toward a new studio album. Meanwhile, Black Label Society last released Doom Crew Inc. in 2021 and have continued to tour in support of the effort. Exodus also have a 2021 release to support, as they mix in tunes from their Persona Non Grata album with their other hits.

Anthrax says of the run, "We are so pumped to be hitting the road again with Black Label Society. We had such a great time when we toured with them earlier this year, that we had talked about doing it again when we were still on the road together. And, having the guys from Exodus on the bill as special guest, will definitely make this a tour not to miss."

Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde adds, "Anthrax is one of the bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time. I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie and Joey for over 3O years and they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Exodus tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!!"

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt comments, "Exodus are super stoked to announce that we will be touring with Anthrax and Black Label Society. Touring with our long-time friends in Anthrax is always an epic good time, and now we get to tour with BLS and watch Zakk and company rip it up nightly too! Going to be awesome and we will be bringing our unique brand of audio violence to every city! Let the metal roll!"

Tickets for the run will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Nov. 4) at 10AM local time. VIP packages will also be available. Check Anthrax's website for ticketing info.

Anthrax/Black Label Society 2023 Tour Teaser

Anthrax / Black Label Society / Exodus 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 17 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

Jan. 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Jan. 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

Jan. 21 - Penticton, British Columbia @ So. Okanagan Events Ctr.

Jan. 22 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Events Centre

Jan. 24 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings

Jan. 25 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Jan. 27 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Jan. 28 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Jan. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Jan. 31 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

Feb. 02 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

Feb. 03 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 04 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Windcreek Events Center

Feb. 05 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Feb. 07 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Feb. 08 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory at The District

Feb. 10 - San Antonio, Texas @, Tec Port Center + Arena

Feb. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou

Feb. 13 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Feb. 14 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Feb. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel

Feb. 17 - Riverside, Calif. @ Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 18 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater