Anthrax Launch Virtual Classrooms for Guitar, Bass + Drum Lessons
The coronavirus pandemic has left bands scrambling to fill suddenly wide open schedules. Anthrax know you have a lot of free time and want to help you become a better musician, which is why they've just launched a series of virtual classrooms.
Each member will conduct a variety of online sessions ranging from something as fun and simple as a "20 Questions Session" to lessons on songwriting and classroom-styled clinics on their respective instruments as well as the chance for a one-on-one lesson.
In the "20 Questions Session," fans will have an opportunity to ask either Scott Ian or Frank Bello one question while sitting in on a virtual session where the answers to 19 other fan-submitted queries. Each unique classroom comes with its own price, ranging anywhere from $125 up to $300.
Below is an outline of each participating member's offers and a link to sign up.
Scott Ian's Classroom:
Guitar Session - $250 (30 minutes)
Songwriting Clinic - $150 (60 minutes, maximum of 25 attendees)
20 Questions - $125 (45 minutes)
Frank Bello's Classroom:
Songwriting Clinic - $200 (60 minutes, maximum of 25 attendees)
Bass Clinic - $200 (120 minutes, maximum of 25 attendees)
Bass Session - $200 (60 minutes)
20 Questions - $125 (45 minutes)
Charlie Benante's Classroom:
Drum Session - $300 (30 minutes)
Songwriting Clinic - $200 (60 minutes, maximum of 25 attendees)
Jon Donais' Classroom:
Guitar Session - $75 (30 minutes)
Anthrax, who last released the For All Kings album in 2016, have also announced the "Quarantine Drop," a special line of new pandemic-themed merchandise. Portions of the proceeds from the sale of the "Stop Spreading the Disease: Stay the Fuck Home" and "State of Quarantine" T-shirts will benefit the Direct Relief organization, which aims to equip doctors and nurses the world over with live-saving medical resources.
Orders placed before Monday (May 18) at 11:59AM ET will come with a free Anthrax-branded face mask. Visit the web store here to buy.
