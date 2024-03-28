Classic Anthrax member Dan Lilker is returning to the band after 40 years for a limited batch of tour dates.

Lilker will join Anthrax for their South American tour that starts in mid-April in place of bassist Frank Bello, who's unable to play the set of shows due to personal reasons. In addition to the South American tour dates, Lilker will also perform with Anthrax at two U.S. festivals in May.

See the list of dates Lilker will play with Anthrax toward the bottom of the page.

Anthrax Comment on the Return of Dan Lilker

“We’re all very excited about with playing with Danny again, and we really appreciate his filling in for Frank," Anthrax said in a press release. "It’s been way too long since we played South America, so you don’t want to miss these shows, they’re going to be insane.”

“I’m really looking forward to jamming with Anthrax again,” Lilker added. "When we parted ways back in 1984, they told me to stick around because they might need me in 40 years."

Dan Lilker Was a Founding Member of Anthrax

Lilker formed Anthrax with Scott Ian in 1981 and remained in the band until 1984, thus he co-wrote and played on the group's 1984 debut Fistful of Metal. The bassist said during an appearance on the Talk Louder podcast [via Ultimate Guitar] that tensions with then-vocalist Neil Turbin led to his departure.

"I was asked to leave and had no choice. Let's just say that Neil and I had different definitions of what professional meant," Lilker recalled. "I was more into making sure that the songs were good and well played and rehearsed. It wasn't just about what you looked like and how you appeared."

Anthrax 2024 South American Tour Dates + U.S. Festivals With Dan Lilker

April 13 - Ciudad De México, Mexico @ MXMF The Metal Fest

April 15 - San Salvador, El Salvador @ Cancha Diamante

April 17 - San Jose, Costa Rica @ Pepper's

April 19 - Quito, Ecuador @ The Metal Fest

April 21 - Santiago, Chile @ The Metal Fest

April 23 - Montevideo, Uruguay @ Sala de Museo

April 25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ El Teatro Flores

April 28 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Summer Breeze Open Air

May 9 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival