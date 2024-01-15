Come see the most played song off each album by thrash metal's Big 4 — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.

The collective catalogs of these four bands represents a reasonable share of the greatest metal albums of all time. It captures not only the birth and popularization of one of metal's most enduring subgenres, but how this style responded to changes in heavy music over the ensuing decades. The Big 4's stories are forever intertwined — the highs, the lows, the comebacks, the rivalries, the reconciliations and the redemptions.

As fans, we live for the shows (and will always have the retired Slayer in our memories). The songs below, despite being the most played off each album by the Big 4, are a mix of the most popular live tracks and some rarities. The deeper we go into the discographies, some of these songs have only been played on one or two tours.

How many of these songs have you seen live? Keep count while taking a look below.

The Most Played Song Live Off Every Metallica Album The songs you are most likely to hear at a Metallica show from every album.

Stats last updated on Dec. 26, 2023 (via setlist.fm ). Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The Most Played Song Live Off Every Slayer Album And these songs will stay that way unless Slayer ever come out of retirement.

All stats via setlist.fm Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The Most Played Song Live Off Each Megadeth Album Come take a look at the most popular song to be played live from all 16 of Megadeth's studio albums.

All data updated on Dec. 6, 2023 (via setlist.fm Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The Most Played Song Live Off Every Anthrax Album The songs Anthrax play more than anything else on each of their 11 studio albums.

All data updated on Dec. 19, 2023 (via setlist.fm ). Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

