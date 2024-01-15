The Most Played Song Live Off Each Album by Thrash’s ‘Big 4′ (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax)
Come see the most played song off each album by thrash metal's Big 4 — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
The collective catalogs of these four bands represents a reasonable share of the greatest metal albums of all time. It captures not only the birth and popularization of one of metal's most enduring subgenres, but how this style responded to changes in heavy music over the ensuing decades. The Big 4's stories are forever intertwined — the highs, the lows, the comebacks, the rivalries, the reconciliations and the redemptions.
As fans, we live for the shows (and will always have the retired Slayer in our memories). The songs below, despite being the most played off each album by the Big 4, are a mix of the most popular live tracks and some rarities. The deeper we go into the discographies, some of these songs have only been played on one or two tours.
How many of these songs have you seen live? Keep count while taking a look below.
The Most Played Song Live Off Every Metallica Album
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita
The Most Played Song Live Off Every Slayer Album
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita
The Most Played Song Live Off Each Megadeth Album
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita
The Most Played Song Live Off Every Anthrax Album
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita
