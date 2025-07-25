Ex-Anti-Flag Singer Ordered to Pay Nearly $2 Million in Sexual Assault Case

Former Anti-Flag vocalist Justin Sane will have to pay Kristina Sarhadi nearly $2 million over a sexual lawsuit filed in 2003.

Per Rolling Stone, Chief U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes made her decision on Tuesday (July 22), awarding Sarhadi a default judgment against the singer, whose real name is Justin Geever. The sum total was $1,170,000 with an additional $750,000 in punitive damages.

The Justin Sane Case - A Timeline

The troubles for Justin Sane came to light in the summer of 2023. Rumors about Sane had started to circulate online and the band announced their split and deleted all of their social media in July 2023.

A few days later, Sane issued a statement that sexual assault claims against him were "categorically false." He went on to add, "Sexual assault is real and has a devastating impact on victims. I have devoted my entire adult life to standing up for these victims as well as those suffering oppression and inequality, who are victimized, demeaned, and abused. I have always been, and will always be, that person. The statements being told about me are the antithesis of what I believe and how I have conducted myself throughout my life."

The statement was made in reference to Sarhadi going on a podcast named enough and sharing her story of how she had been allegedly raped by the singer of a political punk band that she had once admired. Though she didn't name the band or the singer, speculation started to center on Sane.

In the days that followed, an additional 12 women levied accusations of sexual assault against the singer.

In September of 2023, the other members of Anti-Flag came forth in a statement issued to Rolling Stone in which they shared that they believed the singer and former bandmate to be "very sick and in need of professional help," They added, "We want to have compassion and have faith in restorative justice, but fuck you for hurting so many people, not just the ones who have bravely come forward, but anyone still carrying their pain internally."

READ MORE: Anti-Flag Band Members Cleared in Justin Sane Sexual Assault Case

Sarhadi eventually filed suit against the singer in November 2023 for sexual assault and battery, sharing that in the wake of the incident she still had frequent night terrors and suicidal ideation.

The singer reportedly never formally responded to the lawsuit despite multiple attempts to have him served.

Earlier this year, the court dismissed a portion of Sarhadi's lawsuit that involved the culpability of the singer's bandmates in any of his actions.

Eventually, a clerk of the court deemed that the musician was in default after Sarhadi's attorney wrote to the court, stating, “Geever is fully aware of the lawsuit [and] has transferred his assets out of the country, and plans to or already has fled the United States.” While there had been some conversations between the legal teams for both sides, eventually the discussions over a settlement were dropped and communication ceased.

Tuesday's ruling now brings the case to its financial conclusion.

What Kristina Sarhadi Said After the Ruling

Speaking in a statement to Rolling Stone, Sarhadi laid into the musician over his "silence, absence and cowardice." She added that she had been "humbled" by the support she had received from other survivors after telling her story.

"Judge Sannes’ careful decision in my case feels like a beacon of hope in a time of emboldened misogyny and unchecked power,” Sarhadi wrote. “While every survivor knows there is no appropriate compensation for the harms we’ve suffered, I am indescribably grateful for the opportunity to be witnessed and the validation of being believed."

“Geever’s silence, absence, and cowardice simply prove what I have known privately for 15 years: There are no heroes,” she adds. “Not all who have the stage deserve the spotlight. And there are helpers, supporters, and allies all around us, if we find the courage to use our voice.”

She shared that she expects it to take "another decade or two" to repair the damage to her life, but adds, "I’m proud of every person who has used this moment to give their shame back to their perpetrator, proud of myself for not backing down, and humbled by the solidarity of survivors on every continent. I am no longer heartbroken by Geever’s betrayal. I’m enraged that patterns of abuse like his continue to escalate in every arena, and more determined than ever to expose and disrupt them.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).