Former Anti-Flag Member Addresses Handling of Justin Sane Sexual Allegations Fallout

In 2023, former Anti-Flag vocalist/guitarist Justin Sane faced numerous sexual assault allegations from numerous women, leading to him paying nearly $2 million to one accuser and Anti-Flag calling it quits. Now, former vocalist/bassist Chris “No. 2” Barker has addressed the fallout from how Anti-Flag handled Sane’s sexual allegations.

What Chris "No. 2" Barker Said

Yesterday (Nov. 1), Barker shared a lengthy (multi-slide) apology to Instagram, captioning: “There has been a lot of work happening the last 2 years, much of it in private and at an intentional pace. I hope this letter can be part of a step forward.”

As for the apology itself, it finds Barker saying that he’s “truly sorry” that the band’s response to “the harm [his] former bandmate caused” didn’t “center [on] the needs of survivors.” He elaborates by acknowledging that Anti-Flag’s “initial public statement caused harm and disappointment,” as well as for admitting that he didn’t see “the warning signs of [Sane’s] depravity.” He also clarifies that he supports the survivors “demanding justice and healing” and respects “their courage for sharing their truth.”

Afterward, he reflects on the situation leaving him “feeling emotionally stuck and uncertain” but also “motived . . . to learn and change.” In addition, he explains that through “the accountability sessions Chris [head, rhythm guitar], Pat [Thetic, drums], and [he] have engaged in” with various survivors, he has “hope that we can work toward collective accountability and repair.”

“To the survivors we have not spoken to, we believe you, and I am sorry if we let you down. We only have empathy and compassion for you and your path forward to healing,” he continues.

Lastly, he offers his “sincere empathy and regret” to “anyone affected by” what happened, and he confesses that this “painful journey” has “deeply challenged [his] trust and faith in relationships.” He ends by thanking everyone “who believed in the band and the community we shared,” concluding: “It is a difficult time in this world. Please be gentle with yourselves and each other.”

You can read the full apology and see Barker’s post below:

I want to acknowledge the harm my former bandmate caused, and I am truly sorry that our response to it did not center the needs of survivors. I am grateful that this person's true nature was exposed, and I recognize the importance of accountability — something he has not yet taken for himself. I recognize that our initial public statement caused harm and disappointment, and I deeply regret the pain we contributed to. I regret not recognizing the warning signs of his depravity, and wish I had been more aware of the ways in which my privilege contributed to a false sense of safety around him. Regardless of the intentions, harm was caused, and I am sorry. I am sorry for the pain and betrayal experienced by survivors, and support them in demanding justice and healing. I respect their courage for sharing their truth. This experience has left me feeling emotionally stuck and uncertain, but it has also motivated me to learn and change. I am committed to asking better questions, listening more deeply, and ensuring that I do not overlook signs of dishonesty or harm in others. I recognize that harmful behaviors rooted in patriarchy and narcissism are deeply connected to systems of oppression, and that we must continually challenge them. I believe in the importance of ongoing healing and justice for survivors. Through the accountability sessions Chris, Pat, and I have engaged in with those survivors who have chosen to sit in with us, I continue to have hope that we can work toward collective accountability and repair. I am grateful for the patience and grace shown by those involved in the transformative justice work we have engaged in over the last 2 years, and I remain dedicated to supporting that process moving forward. To the survivors we have not spoken to, we believe you, and I am sorry if we let you down. We only have empathy and compassion for you and your path forward to healing. To anyone affected by this, I offer my sincere empathy and regret. I acknowledge the pain and trauma that often accompanies situations like these and I will strive to hold space for your healing. Personally, this has been a painful journey — one that has deeply challenged my trust and faith in relationships — but I am committed to working through my own trauma with care and responsibility. To those who believed in the band and the community we shared, I want to express my deep gratitude. I am ashamed of what has happened, but I am also attempting to grow from it. I do not yet know what my path with art or music will look like, but I only wish to lead with love and walk with kindness and beauty. It is a difficult time in this world.

Please be gentle with yourselves and each other." - Chris #2

How Have People Responded to Barker’s Post?

So far, Barker’s post has received hundreds of replies and thousands of likes.

For instance, one person shared:

I truly hope that every dime that Anti-Flag made from the records, patreon, tours, whatever else is going towards the survivors. Everything. Good to see some accountability but maybe I'm the outlier here in the comments thinking that these people shouldn't necessarily be welcomed back into the scene with open arms after undermining the victims initially and then going completely silent for two years. Hopefully y'all have been doing serious work behind the scenes because after everything that happened I'm still inherently skeptical. This band meant the world to me but in recent years y'all have made it hard to trust your words, I hope y'all are doing the right thing.

Along the same lines, another user commented: “A statement like this would have been nice two years ago, instead of silence until now.”

That said, Barker’s words also received positive and understanding responses, such as from one person who declared: “It’s not your fault. Reform Anti-Flag without him. We love you!”

Likewise, another fan commended Barker’s honesty and directness:

Having been a victim yourself, this must have been incredibly painful. Although it took some time, I have huge respect for your decision to step forward, see you holding yourself accountable and, more importantly, addressing all victims who suffered from his actions with care. It’s refreshing to see someone being this direct and showing real empathy and compassion for a change, rather than just publishing some generic statement. Your bass lines were always my favorite part, and I miss hearing your talent. Be well, Chris. I hope you are safe and supported.

How do you feel about the whole situation (especially in light of Barker’s apology)? Let us know!

More About Justin Sane Sexual Assault Allegations

As Loudwire reported at the time, the allegations against Sane began in July of 2023, when a woman named Kristina Sarhadi appeared on a podcast called enough. and claimed that she was raped by the singer of an unnamed political punk rock band. Around the same time, listeners on Reddit pointed out that Sarhadi’s accusations were likely related to why Anti-Flag announced their split and deleted their website the prior week.

Shortly thereafter, Sane denied the allegations, claiming that “these stories are categorically false” because he had “never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual.” Meanwhile, Anti-Flag responded to the situation by stating that “this experience has shaken us to our core.”

Two months later – in September of 2023 – 12 other women came forward with their own allegations against Sane. As Loudwire wrote at the time, a “detailed expose” was “uncovered by Rolling Stone” that contained further accusations of Sane committing “predatory behavior, sexual assault and statutory rape” that included “sexual relations with a 12-year-old when the singer was a teenager.”

These incidents were said to “stretch back to the 1990s,” and certain “accusers claimed the band were complicit in the alleged abuse” (via Loudwire). In a statement to Rolling Stone, the other members of the group said that they believed Sane to be “very sick and in need of serious professional help,” adding:

We want to have compassion and have faith in restorative justice, but fuck you for hurting so many people, not just the ones who have bravely come forward, but anyone still carrying their pain internally. Fuck you for exploiting the work of the band and the many people associated with it for so long. As many predators do, it appears you used our beliefs as a cover for egregious activities that you clearly knew we would never condone. To everyone, we collectively and individually still have far more questions than answers in this moment. We have been learning of and processing all of this information in real-time. We trusted Justin greatly and are now learning that we were deceived, lied to, and kept in the dark for the entirety of our association. For Chris Barker, personally, Justin knew his history with trauma: his father has been convicted of sexual abuse of children and is currently incarcerated, his sister was a victim of abuse, and Chris himself was sexually abused by an older child in their neighborhood. We share this to demonstrate that Justin was acutely aware of the visceral reaction we would have to such destructive behavior. But also because sharing a stage for so long with someone you later learn is an accused predator has been incredibly painful to process and come to terms with. Two things can be true: a person can be kind and selfless in one space and a monster in another. Around 10:30PM on July 18th, we were alerted that a podcast would be released the next morning detailing a sexual assault involving Justin. We forwarded a message to him that previewed the episode and contained a photo and name. Justin responded that he did not know this person. The next morning, when the three of us heard Kristina’s story, it became apparent to us that he was lying. To be true to the values we embraced for decades, we quit the band immediately and without hesitation. The three of us removed the band’s internet presence in an attempt to limit spaces for people to attack, antagonize, or harm Kristina as we tried to get a grasp on this shocking information. As more details have been shared since the release of the podcast, we have been waiting for Justin to do the right thing. Given his lack of contrition in any meaningful way, it is very clear that he is absolutely not the person we were led to believe him to be.

We are unsure where our path will lead us. Right now, words feel hollow and no statement can alleviate the suffering that has been caused. We have a great deal to learn about ourselves – with much soul-searching and introspection ahead. There will have to be a lot of therapy and devotion of time and resources to places that are equipped to help with these kinds of traumas. The three of us are still in shock and grieving, but mostly our hearts are broken for every victim. We are deeply saddened by every one of your painful stories, and will forever be grateful for your courage in sharing them. Love, healing, and justice to all survivors. Pat, Chris, and Chris

In January of 2025, Loudwire reported on Chris “No. 2” Barker, Chirrs Head and Pat Thetic being cleared in the case as part of a New York judge dismissing part of Sarhadi’s lawsuit. The lawsuit “argued that since the alleged violation took place in a hotel stay funded by the group, they were liable for the singer’s actions.” However, judge Brenda K. Sannes “dismissed that portion of the suit claiming that there was no legal basis to hold the other band members accountable and no evidence that they were aware of the singer’s alleged actions” (per Loudwire).

Finally, in June of 2025, Sane was ordered to pay Sarhadi “nearly $2 million” over the lawsuit. In response to the judgment (via Rolling Stone), Sarhadi chastised Sane over his “silence, absence and cowardice.” She also noted that she’s “humbled” by the support she received from other survivors who heard her story.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).