Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song Live, Announce Seventh Album ‘The Car’

The Arctic Monkeys have lived up to their word, making sure that their latest studio album would come in under the five year mark. Getting the ball rolling on album No. 7 was a live performance of a brand new track titled "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am" that the group debuted during their performance at 2022 Zurich Open Air Festival Tuesday night (Aug. 23), which then led to the announcement of a new album titled The Car.

"I ain't quite where I think I am," singer Alex Turner proclaimed to the audience, before a steady stomping beat kicked off the track, leading into a funky bass and loungy vocal. The song doesn't fall too far from the path of their 2018 album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

In a 2019, drummer Matt Helders revealed that he expected a quicker turnaround between albums (there was a five year break between 2013's AM and 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino), stating, “I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band.” He then added, "We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums.”

With a new song, that means a new album is en route as well, with the record simply titled The Car. It's their seventh studio album and it's expected to arrive on Oct. 21. The 10-track collection (see the full artwork and track listing below) was written by frontman Alex Turner, with production coming from James Ford. Pre-orders are currently available here.

The band is back out on tour in advance of the new album, hitting a mix of festival shows around the world. Stateside, fans can catch them Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful Festival on Sept. 15 and the U.S. version of Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. They're also on board for the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City the weekend of Nov. 17-19. See all their dates listed here.

Arctic Monkeys, "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am" at 2022 Zurich Open Air Festival

Arctic Monkeys, The Car Album Artwork + Track Listing

01. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

02. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

03. Sculptures Of Anything Goes

04. Jet Skis On The Moat

05. Body Paint

06. The Car

07. Big Ideas

08. Hello You

09. Mr Schwartz

10. Perfect Sense