Metal veterans Armored Saint are back with Punching the Sky, their first new album in five years. Alongside the announcement of their eighth full length, which will be out Oct. 23 on Metal Blade, comes a music video for the lead single, "End of the Attention Span."

A burly, riff-intensive anthem about the diminished attention span of society at large as distractions from electronic devices reign, this new track is a genuine corker that bears a warm, thick and balanced sound courtesy of producer Jay Ruston. Singer John Bush really delivers here with a hardened vocal attack that sits perfectly within Armored Saint's beefy rhythms.

"We've teamed up with video director Robert Graves for our first single, 'End of the Attention Span.' Robert got the lyrical content right away and together we delved into society's ongoing fascination with electronic devices and the insidious disconnect it creates," said bassist Joey Vera.

"The irony is that most of us feel connected together through our phone and computer screens, but the reality is that we have created a wedge between ourselves," he continued, adding, "Our human interactions have been infected with an intense need for information. We're always 'looking' for more. The end result is a very damaged attention span."

Watch the music video for "End of the Attention Span" below and view the album art and track listing for Punching the Sky further down the page.

01. "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants"

02. "End of the Attention Span"

03. "Bubble"

04. "My Jurisdiction"

05. "Do Wrong To None"

06. "Lone Wolf"

07. "Missile To Gun"

08. "Fly in the Ointment"

09. "Bark, No Bite"

10. "Unfair"

11. "Never You Fret"