As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis is currently recovering in a hospital after suffering burns on 25 percent of his body.

Apparently, the frontman had an accident as he was tending to a bonfire. He recalled the incident in a post on his Instagram.

"The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body," the singer wrote.

"I’ve been in the hospital since Saturday night, and I will be here for a couple more weeks most likely. Today’s surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week," he continued. "It will be for the best so that we won’t have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the Burns center workers who are taking care of me."

See the full post below. Here's to a speedy recovery.

In May 2013, As I Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis was arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife. He was sentenced to serve 6 years in prison but was released on parole in 2016. One year after his release posted an apology to his family.